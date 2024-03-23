Art & Entertainment

Joker Turns Musical: 'Joker: Folie A Deux’ To Have At Least 15 Cover Songs

The upcoming film 'Joker: Folie a Deux' will mostly be "a jukebox musical".

Advertisement

I
IANS
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
US%20Magazine
Joker:Folie a Deux Photo: US Magazine
info_icon

The upcoming film 'Joker: Folie a Deux' will mostly be "a jukebox musical".

The upcoming film 'Joker: Folie a Deux' will mostly be "a jukebox musical".

The film is set to have at least 15 reinterpretations of “very well-known” songs.

One of the songs is said to be ‘That’s Entertainment’ from the 1953 musical ‘The Band Wagon’, reports ‘Variety’.

However, there is a door open for an original song (or two) to be added to the final version. Details regarding who would pen the tracks, or sing the numbers are unknown.

According to sources, Hildur Guonadottir, the Oscar-winning composer of the first ‘Joker’ film, is said to “infuse her distinctive, haunting (music) cues” into each number. Warner Bros declined to comment.

Advertisement

As per ‘Variety’, Jukebox musicals, known for featuring popular songs, often achieve box office success. Examples include ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Moulin Rouge’, the latter receiving eight Oscar nominations.

‘Joker 2’ is expected to break the mould of traditional musicals. Specific details about the plot of ‘Folie a Deux’ have not been officially confirmed, but the film is described as a drama with elements taking place in and around Arkham Asylum.

The film stars Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson.

Director Todd Phillips has written the screenplay of the film with Scott Silver.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2, Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh Removes Mitch Marsh
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra