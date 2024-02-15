There has been considerable buzz around ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ that stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. While a lot of details about the movie are slowly unraveling, director Todd Phillips gave fans a memorable gift on Valentine’s Day. The director shared a few pictures of Phoenix and Gaga sharing romantic moments, and fans are ecstatic.
Taking to his Instagram, director Todd Phillips shared three pictures from the sequel of ‘Joker.’ The pictures feature Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in passionate moments. One picture shows Phoenix as the Joker and Gaga as Harley Quinn. The second picture shows them touching their noses through what looks like a jail cell. A third picture captures the couple dancing on a terrace. Phoenix is in his Joker avatar, while Gaga is seen in an elegant backless dress.
Advertisement
Sharing these pictures, Phillips wrote, “Hoping your day is full of love. 10.4.24.” The pictures have fetched over 180K likes. Take a look at the pictures here.
Advertisement
Reacting to the pictures, one fan wrote, “Come on Todd, we’re ready for a teaser trailer.” A second fan said, “The duo we NEEDED this Valentine's Day.” A third fan commented, “This movie is going to crush.”
Advertisement
‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ will see Phoenix in his famed role of Arthur Fleck. On the other hand, Gaga is set to play the character that is inspired by Harley Quinn. According to reports, the film will explore the tumultuous romantic relationship between these two characters. The film is the sequel to the 2019 film which broke records at the box office. Phoenix also won an Oscar for his performance as Joker.
Advertisement
The movie is scheduled to release on October 4.