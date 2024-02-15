Art & Entertainment

Todd Phillips Shares New Pictures Of Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga From 'Joker: Folie A Deux'

On Valentine's Day, director Todd Phillips shared new pictures of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga from the sets of 'Joker: Folie A Deux.' The film is set to release on October 4.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 15, 2024

Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix Photo: Instagram
info-icon

There has been considerable buzz around ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ that stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. While a lot of details about the movie are slowly unraveling, director Todd Phillips gave fans a memorable gift on Valentine’s Day. The director shared a few pictures of Phoenix and Gaga sharing romantic moments, and fans are ecstatic.

Taking to his Instagram, director Todd Phillips shared three pictures from the sequel of ‘Joker.’ The pictures feature Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in passionate moments. One picture shows Phoenix as the Joker and Gaga as Harley Quinn. The second picture shows them touching their noses through what looks like a jail cell. A third picture captures the couple dancing on a terrace. Phoenix is in his Joker avatar, while Gaga is seen in an elegant backless dress.

Advertisement

Sharing these pictures, Phillips wrote, “Hoping your day is full of love. 10.4.24.” The pictures have fetched over 180K likes. Take a look at the pictures here.

Advertisement

Reacting to the pictures, one fan wrote, “Come on Todd, we’re ready for a teaser trailer.” A second fan said, “The duo we NEEDED this Valentine's Day.” A third fan commented, “This movie is going to crush.”

Advertisement

‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ will see Phoenix in his famed role of Arthur Fleck. On the other hand, Gaga is set to play the character that is inspired by Harley Quinn. According to reports, the film will explore the tumultuous romantic relationship between these two characters. The film is the sequel to the 2019 film which broke records at the box office. Phoenix also won an Oscar for his performance as Joker.

Advertisement

The movie is scheduled to release on October 4.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement