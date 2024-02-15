‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ will see Phoenix in his famed role of Arthur Fleck. On the other hand, Gaga is set to play the character that is inspired by Harley Quinn. According to reports, the film will explore the tumultuous romantic relationship between these two characters. The film is the sequel to the 2019 film which broke records at the box office. Phoenix also won an Oscar for his performance as Joker.