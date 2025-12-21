Luka Doncic Injury News: Slovenian Leaves Early With Leg Contusion In LA Lakers' Loss To Los Angeles Clippers

Doncic, the NBA's scoring leader, didn't return for the Lakers after halftime because of a lower leg contusion. He had 12 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes after missing his first six shots

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on December 14, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.
info_icon

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 32 points and the slumping Los Angeles Clippers rode their 3-point shooting to a 103-88 victory over LeBron James and the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, snapping a five-game skid.

Luka Doncic, the NBA's scoring leader, didn't return for the Lakers after halftime because of a lower leg contusion. He had 12 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes after missing his first six shots. Doncic was coming off a triple-double of 45 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists at Utah on Thursday.

James, who turns 41 on Dec. 30, led the Lakers with a season-high 36 points.

James Harden had 21 points and 10 assists for the Clippers. John Collins added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Clippers were 16 of 43 from 3-point range, with Leonard tying his season high with four, Harden making four and Brook Lopez hitting three off the bench. The Lakers missed 32 3-pointers, with James going 3 of 7, Doncic 1 of 6 and Marcus Smart missing all of his nine attempts.

Rockets snap Nuggets' streak

Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Reed Sheppard scored the final 11 points of the third quarter to blow open a close game, and the Houston Rockets rolled past the Denver Nuggets 115-101.

Related Content
Related Content

Sheppard was 6 for 9 from long range and scored 28 points. His last bucket came on a steal and a slam after the Nuggets reserves had trimmed a 21-point deficit to 107-97 in the closing minutes.

The Rockets avenged a loss earlier in the week at Denver and snapped the Nuggets' six-game winning streak. Durant was 5 for 6 from 3-point range and Jabari Smith was 5 for 11 from long range for 22 points.

The Rockets shot 19 of 35 from long range (54%) to Denver’s 8 of 29 (27%).

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 25 points and Jamal Murray scored 16.

Nuggets coach Dave Adelman was ejected with 8:40 left in the game after arguing that Jokic should have gotten a whistle.

Cunningham powers Pistons

Cade Cunningham had a triple-double and Jalen Duren added 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons beat the Charlotte Hornets 112-86.

Cunningham finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists despite sitting out the last four minutes as each coach emptied his bench.

Tobias Harris scored 19 points for Eastern-leading Detroit, which won for the seventh time in nine games. Duncan Robinson had 15 points and Ausar Thompson added 14 as all five starters finished in double figures for the Pistons, who missed 28 of 28 from 3-point range.

Kon Knueppel and Miles Bridges each scored 19 points for Charlotte, which had won five of its last nine after a 4-14 start. Brandon Miller finished with 14 points, but LaMelo Ball fouled out with eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: IND-W Eye Win Against SL-W

  2. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup Final: Target 348; Boys In Blue On Verge Of Defeat | IND 120/8 (23)

  3. India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Unfortunate Players To Miss Out Including Shubman Gill

  4. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  5. Richard Ngarava Appointed Zimbabwe Test And ODI Captain After Craig Ervine Steps Down

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Conclusive Evidence Linking High AQI to Lung Disease: Govt

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  4. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  5. The Goa Inquisition – A Forgotten Episode

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Epstein Files Mention Massage Techniques And Ayurveda From India

  2. Iran Executes Man Accused Of Spying For Israel

  3. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World

  4. U.S. Airstrikes In Syria Kill Five Islamic State members, Monitor Says

  5. Italian Police Arrest 384 In Major Anti-Drug Operation; 1.4 Tonnes Of Drugs Seized

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm