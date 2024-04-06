United States

Christian Combs Accused Of Sexual Assault On Family Yacht, Involving Sean "Diddy" Combs

Christian Combs, the son of Sean Combs, is facing allegations of sexual assault on a luxury yacht. Combs is accused of sexually assaulting O'Marcaigh, who was subjected to unwanted advances and forced oral copulation.

Christian Combs Photo: AP
Christian Combs, the 26-year-old son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, is facing allegations of sexual assault aboard a luxury yacht, where his father is also named as a defendant. The lawsuit, filed by the yacht's former steward, Grace O'Marcaigh, alleges that while Sean Combs is not directly accused of assault, he is implicated in facilitating the situation.

According to the suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the yacht, where the assault allegedly occurred, was initially occupied by Sean Combs and his family. However, the environment reportedly changed drastically, with a rotating cast of individuals, including suspected sex workers and celebrities like French Montana and Cuba Gooding Jr., creating what O'Marcaigh described as a "hedonistic environment."

The lawsuit details an incident where Christian Combs is accused of sexually assaulting O'Marcaigh, which was allegedly recorded by Rodney Jones, also known as Lil Rod, who was employed to work on a music album. O'Marcaigh recounts instances where she was subjected to unwanted advances and attempts of forced oral copulation by Christian Combs.

Despite reporting the incident to the boat's captain, O'Marcaigh claims she was berated and subsequently fired from her position. She is now seeking unspecified damages.

This lawsuit adds to the mounting legal troubles facing Sean Combs, including a $30 million sexual assault and sex trafficking suit filed against him by Rodney Jones earlier this year. Both O'Marcaigh and Jones are represented by attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who is seeking permission to file an amended complaint in the Jones case.

In response to the latest allegations, Aaron Dyer, Sean Combs' lawyer, dismissed the claims as "lewd and meritless," accusing Blackburn of filing frivolous lawsuits to gain media attention. The legal proceedings in both cases are closely intertwined, with a hearing scheduled in the Jones case set to potentially impact O'Marcaigh's lawsuit.

