United States

Diddy Lawsuit: Cuba Gooding Jr. Named Co-Defendant In Lawsuit Against Sean "Diddy" Combs

The lawsuit, originally brought by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, was amended to include Gooding Jr. and include a declaration from former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam.

Advertisement

O
Outlook International Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
AP
Sean "Diddy" Combs Photo: AP
info_icon

Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. has been named as a co-defendant in a lawsuit filed against hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. The lawsuit was originally brought in February by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, a producer for Diddy's "Love Album". However, on Monday, it was amended to include Cuba Gooding Jr. as a defendant.

The amendment also included a statement from Ethiopia Habtemariam, the former CEO of Motown Records, concerning technical licensing agreements, along with further evidence pertaining to allegations of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) violations and sex trafficking.

The filing of the second amended complaint coincided with Homeland Security Investigations conducting raids on Combs' properties in Holmby Hills and Miami, as part of an inquiry into sex trafficking allegations against the hip-hop mogul. Combs' attorney, Aaron Dyer, denounced the raids as an "unprecedented ambush," asserting Combs' innocence and commitment to clearing his name.

Advertisement

Cuba%20Gooding%20Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr. Photo: Getty images
info_icon

Jones accused Gooding of sexual assault, alleging that the actor made unwanted advances and engaged in inappropriate touching during an encounter on Combs' yacht in January 2023. Gooding, who has faced previous sexual assault allegations, has not responded to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

US Bridge Collapse - @sentdefender/X
US Bridge Collapse: Cars Plunge Into Baltimore River After Being Struck By Container Ship, 'Mass Casualty Event' Declared

BY Outlook International Desk

The lawsuit, initially filed in the U.S District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges a pattern of misconduct by Combs and his associates, including sexual harassment and assault. Jones claims to have endured unsolicited groping and advances from Combs, as well as witnessing illegal activities involving drugs and firearms.

Advertisement

Jones' lawsuit implicates a network of individuals and entities, including Combs' son Justin Dior Combs, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Charles Grainge, and Motown Records, among others. The complaint alleges that Combs' association with these individuals facilitated his alleged sex trafficking enterprise.

In response to the lawsuit, representatives for Universal Music Group and Grainge condemned the allegations as "offensively reckless" and vowed to refute them vigorously. Despite legal challenges, Jones remains steadfast in his pursuit of justice, seeking to hold all involved parties accountable for their alleged actions.

The allegations against Combs and his associates continue to reverberate through the music industry, raising questions about accountability and the exploitation of power dynamics.

Dragon Fest 2023 - Instagram
NYC's Massive Chinese Food & Culture Extravaganza Returns Bigger Than Ever, Check Out Event Location & Line-up

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. World Theatre Day: ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’, ‘Typecaste’, ‘Shadyantra’, ‘Gunhegaar’, ‘Chanda Hai Tu’ – Acclaimed Teleplays To Binge Watch
  2. Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Kiran Rao Opens Up About How She Was Trolled After Marrying Aamir Khan
  4. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Pulls Off Vintage Diving Catch To Dismiss Vijay Shankar - Watch
  5. Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Aimed At ‘Politically Disabling’ Him Before LS Polls, Lawyer Tells HC | Top Points
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Dilip Ghosh Apologises For 'Father' Jibe On Mamata; Modi, Yogi Among BJP's Star Campaigners For U'Khand
  7. Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Missing Workers Presumed Dead, All-Indian Crew Safe After Ship Collision
  8. Sports World LIVE: Endrick, Lamine Yamal Star As Brazil Hold Spain 3-3 In Friendly