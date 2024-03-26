NYC's Massive Chinese Food & Culture Extravaganza Returns Bigger Than Ever, Check Out Event Location & Line-up

Brace yourselves, New Yorkers! The mythical beasts are returning as Dragon Fest, NYC's inaugural outdoor Chinese food and culture extravaganza, roars back to life next month. Fresh off a phenomenal debut last year, Dragon Fest 2024 promises to be even more epic, featuring a 16-event smorgasbord across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Mark your calendars for a culinary adventure unlike any other, from April 6th to October 6th.
A feast for the senses
This year's Dragon Fest is a sensory overload in the best way possible. Dive into a universe of over 100 unique Chinese delicacies, from the beloved soup dumplings to the mythical dragon's beard candy. Explore the unexpected with lotus root sandwiches and sugar-coated chestnuts. Feeling adventurous? Try the sizzling grilled cold noodles or the robust iron plate tofu. Wash it all down with a refreshing cup of milk cap tea.
Dragon Fest isn't just about filling your belly; it's about enriching your soul. Witness the beauty of traditional Chinese art, delve into fascinating cultural traditions, and connect with the vibrant Chinese community in New York City.
Free and Open to All!
The best part? Dragon Fest is completely free to attend, making it the perfect opportunity to explore the vast and delectable world of Chinese cuisine and culture.
Biubiu Xu, the mastermind behind Dragon Fest, says it best: "We're ecstatic to bring back Dragon Fest with an even more ambitious program. Our mission is to make Chinese culture and food accessible to everyone in NYC, and this year's expanded festival allows us to achieve exactly that."
Dragon Fest shines a spotlight on the amazing local restaurants and businesses that make NYC's Chinese food scene so special. Famous vendors like Nan Xiang and MìLa will be tantalizing taste buds throughout the festival.
So, get ready to unleash your inner dragon and embark on a culinary odyssey at Dragon Fest 2024!