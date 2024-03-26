NYC's Massive Chinese Food & Culture Extravaganza Returns Bigger Than Ever, Check Out Event Location & Line-up

A feast for the senses

This year's Dragon Fest is a sensory overload in the best way possible. Dive into a universe of over 100 unique Chinese delicacies, from the beloved soup dumplings to the mythical dragon's beard candy. Explore the unexpected with lotus root sandwiches and sugar-coated chestnuts. Feeling adventurous? Try the sizzling grilled cold noodles or the robust iron plate tofu. Wash it all down with a refreshing cup of milk cap tea.