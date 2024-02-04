United States

20 Best Things You Must Do In US This Year!

Explore a myriad of captivating experiences in 2024, from extended festivals to art showcases and interactive pop-ups, creating travel-worthy fun in the US.

Harshita Das
Harshita Das

February 4, 2024

Image: Pinterest

The United States has a lot to offer in 2024. If you are in US, you must try these things and experience the best adventures of your life!

1. Hike the breathtaking trails of Zion National Park, Utah

Channel your inner daredevil on the iconic Angels Landing, a narrow ridge hike with breathtaking canyon views, or conquer the challenging yet rewarding Observation Point Trail for panoramic vistas.

Zion National Park
Zion National Park Image: Pinterest
Advertisement

2. Go whitewater rafting on the legendary Colorado River in the Grand Canyon, Arizona

Experience the thrill of navigating Class III and IV rapids while marveling at the awe-inspiring geological formations carved by millions of years of water erosion.

Grand Canyon, Arizona
Grand Canyon, Arizona Image: Pinterest

3. Embark on a spelunking adventure in Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico

Descend into the otherworldly beauty of the otherworldly Lower Cave, adorned with towering stalactites and delicate stalagmites, or choose the slightly less strenuous Walnut Canyon Desert Discovery Trail for stunning views and unique rock formations.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park
Carlsbad Caverns National Park Image: Pinterest
Advertisement

4. Kayak through the bioluminescent waters of Mosquito Bay, Puerto Rico

Witness the magical phenomenon of millions of dinoflagellates illuminating the water around your kayak, creating an unforgettable spectacle under the starry night sky.

Mosquito Bay
Mosquito Bay Image: Pinterest
NatGeo's 2024 - null
National Geographic Unveils 20 Must-Try Travel Adventures For 2024

BY Navya Sharma

Advertisement

5. Ski down the legendary slopes of Vail Mountain Resort, Colorado

Test your skills on Vail's diverse terrain, including challenging black diamond runs like Riva Grill and graceful cruisers like Blue Ox, all amidst breathtaking mountain scenery.

Veil
Veil Image: Pinterest
Advertisement

6. Immerse yourself in the vibrant Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana

Join the electrifying parades, don your most outrageous mask, and get swept away by the infectious energy of jazz music, colorful costumes, and delicious Cajun cuisine.

Mardi Gras Celebration
Mardi Gras Celebration Image: Pinterest

7. Explore the world-class museums and art galleries of New York City, New York

From the Metropolitan Museum of Art's vast collection to MoMA's modern masterpieces, discover art that inspires and ignites your imagination. Don't miss iconic landmarks like the Guggenheim Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

Metropolitan Museum of Art
Metropolitan Museum of Art Image: Pinterest
Representative image - Pinterest
Check Out These Quirky Museums On Your Next Trip To New York!

BY Harshita Das

8. Witness the awe-inspiring Grand Ole Opry performances in Nashville, Tennessee

Step back in time and experience the heart of country music at the legendary Grand Ole Opry, the longest-running live radio show in the world. Be captivated by the talents of renowned and up-and-coming artists.

Grand Ole Opry
Grand Ole Opry Image: Pinterest

9. Experience the unique blend of cultures in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Immerse yourself in the vibrant art scene, explore historic adobe architecture, and delve into the rich Native American and Hispanic heritage that shapes Santa Fe's unique character.

Santa Fe
Santa Fe Image: Pinterest

10. Travel back in time at Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia

Stroll down recreated streets lined with 18th-century taverns and shops, interact with costumed interpreters, and witness historical reenactments that bring the American Revolution to life.

Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia
Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia Image: Pinterest

11. Indulge in the diverse culinary scene of Portland, Oregon

From food carts serving up globally-inspired bites to innovative farm-to-table restaurants and microbreweries showcasing local flavors, Portland's food scene is a treasure trove waiting to be explored.

Portland, Oregon
Portland, Oregon Image: Pinterest

12. Savor the authentic flavors of New Orleans cuisine in the French Quarter

Dive into the heart of Creole and Cajun cuisine with dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, and beignets, all washed down with a classic Sazerac cocktail.

French Quarter
French Quarter Image: Pinterest

13. Embark on a food tour through the vibrant Chinatown in San Francisco, California

Immerse yourself in the sights, smells, and flavors of Dim sum, noodles, and other delicious Chinese specialties, while learning about Chinatown's rich history and culture.

Chinatown, San Fracisco
Chinatown, San Fracisco

14. Sample the mouthwatering barbecue in Austin, Texas

From tender brisket to smoky pulled pork, savor the diverse styles of Texas barbecue at iconic joints like Franklin Barbecue and La Barbecue. Don't forget to try the sides like mac and cheese and potato salad.

Franklin Barbeque
Franklin Barbeque Image: Pinterest
Safest Countries To Travel In The World - null
These Are The Safest Countries In The World For Travelers In 2024 As Per Reports

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

15. Explore the renowned Napa Valley wine region in California

Embark on a wine tasting tour through rolling vineyards, visit world-class wineries like Opus One and Castello di Amorosa, and indulge in delectable food pairings to complete the experience.

Napa Valley
Napa Valley Image: Pinterest

16. Witness the dramatic beauty of Yosemite National Park, California

Hike amidst towering granite cliffs, gaze at cascading waterfalls like Yosemite Falls, and be humbled by the ancient sequoia trees in Mariposa Grove.

Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park Image: Pinterest

17. Stargaze under the clear skies of Death Valley National Park, California

Escape light pollution and marvel at the Milky Way galaxy spread across the vast desert sky. Hike through otherworldly landscapes like Badwater Basin, the lowest point in North America.

Death Valley National Park
Death Valley National Park Image: Pinterest
Representative Image - null
Starstruck Travel: 5 Dreamy Destinations For Stargazers

BY Outlook International Desk

18. Snorkel or scuba dive amidst the vibrant coral reefs of Florida Keys

Explore the underwater world teeming with colorful fish, coral formations, and marine life in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park or Dry Tortugas National Park.

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park
John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park Image: Pinterest

19. Go spelunking in Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky

Embark on a guided tour through the world's longest cave system, marveling at towering stalactites and hidden chambers, suitable for all ages.

Mammoth Cave National Park
Mammoth Cave National Park Image: Pinterest

20. Spend a day at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida

Immerse yourselves in the magic of Disney's iconic theme parks, experience thrilling rides, meet beloved characters, and create lasting memories.

Walt Disney World, Orlando
Walt Disney World, Orlando Image: Pinterest
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement