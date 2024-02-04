The United States has a lot to offer in 2024. If you are in US, you must try these things and experience the best adventures of your life!
20 Best Things You Must Do In US This Year!
Explore a myriad of captivating experiences in 2024, from extended festivals to art showcases and interactive pop-ups, creating travel-worthy fun in the US.
1. Hike the breathtaking trails of Zion National Park, Utah
Channel your inner daredevil on the iconic Angels Landing, a narrow ridge hike with breathtaking canyon views, or conquer the challenging yet rewarding Observation Point Trail for panoramic vistas.
2. Go whitewater rafting on the legendary Colorado River in the Grand Canyon, Arizona
Experience the thrill of navigating Class III and IV rapids while marveling at the awe-inspiring geological formations carved by millions of years of water erosion.
3. Embark on a spelunking adventure in Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico
Descend into the otherworldly beauty of the otherworldly Lower Cave, adorned with towering stalactites and delicate stalagmites, or choose the slightly less strenuous Walnut Canyon Desert Discovery Trail for stunning views and unique rock formations.
4. Kayak through the bioluminescent waters of Mosquito Bay, Puerto Rico
Witness the magical phenomenon of millions of dinoflagellates illuminating the water around your kayak, creating an unforgettable spectacle under the starry night sky.
5. Ski down the legendary slopes of Vail Mountain Resort, Colorado
Test your skills on Vail's diverse terrain, including challenging black diamond runs like Riva Grill and graceful cruisers like Blue Ox, all amidst breathtaking mountain scenery.
6. Immerse yourself in the vibrant Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana
Join the electrifying parades, don your most outrageous mask, and get swept away by the infectious energy of jazz music, colorful costumes, and delicious Cajun cuisine.
7. Explore the world-class museums and art galleries of New York City, New York
From the Metropolitan Museum of Art's vast collection to MoMA's modern masterpieces, discover art that inspires and ignites your imagination. Don't miss iconic landmarks like the Guggenheim Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art.
8. Witness the awe-inspiring Grand Ole Opry performances in Nashville, Tennessee
Step back in time and experience the heart of country music at the legendary Grand Ole Opry, the longest-running live radio show in the world. Be captivated by the talents of renowned and up-and-coming artists.
9. Experience the unique blend of cultures in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Immerse yourself in the vibrant art scene, explore historic adobe architecture, and delve into the rich Native American and Hispanic heritage that shapes Santa Fe's unique character.
10. Travel back in time at Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia
Stroll down recreated streets lined with 18th-century taverns and shops, interact with costumed interpreters, and witness historical reenactments that bring the American Revolution to life.
11. Indulge in the diverse culinary scene of Portland, Oregon
From food carts serving up globally-inspired bites to innovative farm-to-table restaurants and microbreweries showcasing local flavors, Portland's food scene is a treasure trove waiting to be explored.
12. Savor the authentic flavors of New Orleans cuisine in the French Quarter
Dive into the heart of Creole and Cajun cuisine with dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, and beignets, all washed down with a classic Sazerac cocktail.
13. Embark on a food tour through the vibrant Chinatown in San Francisco, California
Immerse yourself in the sights, smells, and flavors of Dim sum, noodles, and other delicious Chinese specialties, while learning about Chinatown's rich history and culture.
14. Sample the mouthwatering barbecue in Austin, Texas
From tender brisket to smoky pulled pork, savor the diverse styles of Texas barbecue at iconic joints like Franklin Barbecue and La Barbecue. Don't forget to try the sides like mac and cheese and potato salad.
15. Explore the renowned Napa Valley wine region in California
Embark on a wine tasting tour through rolling vineyards, visit world-class wineries like Opus One and Castello di Amorosa, and indulge in delectable food pairings to complete the experience.
16. Witness the dramatic beauty of Yosemite National Park, California
Hike amidst towering granite cliffs, gaze at cascading waterfalls like Yosemite Falls, and be humbled by the ancient sequoia trees in Mariposa Grove.
17. Stargaze under the clear skies of Death Valley National Park, California
Escape light pollution and marvel at the Milky Way galaxy spread across the vast desert sky. Hike through otherworldly landscapes like Badwater Basin, the lowest point in North America.
18. Snorkel or scuba dive amidst the vibrant coral reefs of Florida Keys
Explore the underwater world teeming with colorful fish, coral formations, and marine life in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park or Dry Tortugas National Park.
19. Go spelunking in Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky
Embark on a guided tour through the world's longest cave system, marveling at towering stalactites and hidden chambers, suitable for all ages.
20. Spend a day at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida
Immerse yourselves in the magic of Disney's iconic theme parks, experience thrilling rides, meet beloved characters, and create lasting memories.