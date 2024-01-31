United States

National Geographic Unveils 20 Must-Try Travel Adventures For 2024

NatGeo's 2024 list not only highlights off-the-beaten-track locales but also suggests unique activities at each destination.

Navya Sharma
January 31, 2024

Feel like your travel ideas have hit a roadblock? Fear not! National Geographic is here to spark your wanderlust with its list of the 20 "coolest" travel adventures for 2024, unveiled in honor of National Plan for Vacation Day. The list encompasses a variety of experiences, from horseback safaris in Kenya to antiquing in the Hudson Valley, promising to take you around the world in 80 ways.

“I’m so excited about this,” exclaimed National Geographic Editor-in-Chief Nathan Lump at an exclusive preview in New York last week. “We’ve really extended it to be bigger than ever before.”

Unlike previous years, NatGeo's 2024 list not only highlights off-the-beaten-track locales but also suggests unique activities at each destination. According to NatGeo senior editor Amy Alipio, the focus is on not just mentioning places but also guiding travelers on what to do once they arrive, encouraging immersive experiences.

The list, curated by NatGeo's team of experts, ranks experiences in order of preference, aiming to inspire people to step out of their comfort zones and explore the world.

United States: Giant Kodiak Bears, Route 66

The US dominates this year's list with a plethora of adventures. Notable among them is the opportunity to view giant Kodiak bears in Katmai National Park, Alaska, home to the highest concentration of these majestic creatures globally.

Katmai National Park (Photo Via National Geographic)
Katmai National Park (Photo Via National Geographic)

For those seeking a classic road trip experience, a drive through New Mexico on Route 66 awaits. Additionally, witnessing the total solar eclipse on April 8 in Niagara Falls State Park promises to be a celestial spectacle that might just change perceptions about its popularity.

Africa: Horseback Safaris and Sandstone Towers

While exploring Kenya by safari jeep may seem cliché, NatGeo suggests a more traditional way to experience the Pride of Africa—by horseback. At the Borana Conservancy, riders of all skill levels can traverse the 32,000-acre reserve on thoroughbreds and ex-polo ponies.

Horse safari in Kenya (Photo via National Geographic)
Horse safari in Kenya (Photo via National Geographic)

For those less comfortable in the saddle, Algeria’s Tassili n’Ajjer National Park offers a stunning geologic wonderland of sandstone towers, arches, and sculpted outcrops.

Europe: Run an Olympic Marathon in Paris

Avoiding tourist traps in Europe can be challenging, but NatGeo has a unique recommendation for Eurotrippers: run an Olympic marathon in Paris.

Paris 2024 Marathon
Paris 2024 Marathon

As part of the 2024 Summer Olympics, the public is invited to run their own 26.2-mile race, making the games more inclusive and providing an extraordinary way to experience the City of Light.

Asia: Hidden Gems and Culinary Adventures

In Asia, NatGeo explores hidden gems, steering clear of the typical tourist routes. Recommended experiences include listening to live music in Kyoto, Japan, indulging in a culinary journey across Thailand, and trekking Sri Lanka’s tea trail, where hikers can savor Ceylon tea and take cooking classes.

South America: Outdoor Adventures Galore

NatGeo's South America recommendations are a diverse collection of outdoor adventures, from hiking a volcano in Panama to cruising Colombia’s mighty Magdalena River, a thousand-mile journey from the Andes to the Caribbean.

Magdalena River (Photo via National Geographic)
Magdalena River (Photo via National Geographic)

Full list of recommended experiences:

  1. Horseback safari in Kenya

  2. Run an Olympic marathon in Paris

  3. Tour UNESCO sites by Ski in Georgia

  4. Bear-watch at Katmai National Park, Alaska

  5. Experience live music in Kyoto, Japan

  6. Cruise the Magdalena River in Colombia

  7. Drive Route 66 in New Mexico

  8. Explore ancient rock art in Algeria

  9. Dive with whale sharks off Australia

  10. Hike a volcano in Panama

  11. Catch the total solar eclipse in Niagara Falls

  12. Trek a glacier in Chile

  13. Explore Menorca’s archaeological sites

  14. Ride the classic rails in Scotland

  15. Find authentic flavor in Isan, Thailand

  16. Explore the tea trail in Sri Lanka

  17. Gallery hop in Sao Paulo, Brazil

  18. Raft the rapids in West Virginia

  19. Go antiquing in the Hudson Valley

  20. Sleep on the water on Tofino Island, British Columbia

