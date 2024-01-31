National Geographic Unveils 20 Must-Try Travel Adventures For 2024

Feel like your travel ideas have hit a roadblock? Fear not! National Geographic is here to spark your wanderlust with its list of the 20 "coolest" travel adventures for 2024, unveiled in honor of National Plan for Vacation Day. The list encompasses a variety of experiences, from horseback safaris in Kenya to antiquing in the Hudson Valley, promising to take you around the world in 80 ways.

“I’m so excited about this,” exclaimed National Geographic Editor-in-Chief Nathan Lump at an exclusive preview in New York last week. “We’ve really extended it to be bigger than ever before.”

Unlike previous years, NatGeo's 2024 list not only highlights off-the-beaten-track locales but also suggests unique activities at each destination. According to NatGeo senior editor Amy Alipio, the focus is on not just mentioning places but also guiding travelers on what to do once they arrive, encouraging immersive experiences.

The list, curated by NatGeo's team of experts, ranks experiences in order of preference, aiming to inspire people to step out of their comfort zones and explore the world.

United States: Giant Kodiak Bears, Route 66

The US dominates this year's list with a plethora of adventures. Notable among them is the opportunity to view giant Kodiak bears in Katmai National Park, Alaska, home to the highest concentration of these majestic creatures globally.