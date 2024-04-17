United States

NBA YoungBoy Arrested In Utah: Rapper Faces Multiple Charges Including Identity Fraud, Drug Possession, Weapon Possession, And More

Rapper NBA YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, finds himself in legal trouble once again, as he faces a slew of charges including identity fraud and drug possession after being arrested in Utah during a music video shoot.

Rapper NBA YoungBoy, hailing from Baton Rouge and known legally as Kentrell Gaulden, has been taken into custody in Utah on multiple charges, as indicated by jail records.

As per inmate records from the Cache County Sheriff's Office, Kentrell Gaulden, also known as NBA YoungBoy, was detained on Tuesday evening.

Gaulden was under house arrest in Utah when taken into custody. He previously pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge stemming from a 2016 shooting incident in Baton Rouge, initially facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

In his recent arrest, Gaulden was one of 16 people arrested after police discovered multiple firearms and drugs at a location where a music video was being shot.

According to jail records, his charges include involvement in unlawful activities, attempted drug procurement, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

