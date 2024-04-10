Country Singer Wynonna Judd's Daughter Arrested For Indecent Exposure In Alabama

Grace Pauline Kelley, the 27-year-old daughter of country music star Wynonna Judd, found herself behind bars in Alabama following an alarming incident at a busy intersection.
On April 5, Kelley reportedly shocked onlookers by exposing her breasts and lower body while seated at the corner of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook. Law enforcement officers swiftly responded to the scene after receiving reports of her inappropriate behavior, as per WSMV 4.
According to various accounts, Kelley allegedly refused to cooperate with the responding officer, declining to provide her identification and ignoring commands.
Authorities subsequently charged her with indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations before incarcerating her at the Elmore County Jail, reported AL.com. To secure her release, Kelley must post a $1,000 bond, as indicated by jail records.
Her upcoming court appearance is scheduled for April 11.
This is not the first encounter with the law for Kelley, who is also a mother to a young daughter. Her extensive criminal record includes previous methamphetamine-related charges and a probation violation, leading to an eight-year prison sentence in Tennessee back in 2018, according to WVLT 8 in Knoxville.
Although Kelley was later granted parole, her legal troubles persisted. Last May, she was arrested again for allegedly violating a restraining order and breaching the terms of her parole, as reported by AL.com.
Kelley's family lineage includes famous relatives such as actress Ashley Judd, her aunt, and country music icon Naomi Judd, her grandmother.