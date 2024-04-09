United States

Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney Dominate 2024 ACM Awards Nominations: Full List Reveals Surprising First-Time Nominees

The stage is set for the 59th ACM Awards as Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, and Morgan Wallen lead the nominations, promising a thrilling night of country music celebration on May 16. With an array of top contenders and surprising first-time nominees, this year's event is set to be one for the books. Check the full list of ACM Awards Nominations 2024.

Advertisement

Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney Dominate 2024 ACM Awards Nominations: Full List Reveals Surprising First-Time Nominees
info_icon

The much-anticipated ACM Awards, celebrating its 59th year, are almost here! Recently, ACM and Dick Clark Productions revealed the nominations for this year's event, set to be broadcast live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 16.

Leading the nominations is Luke Combs, securing an impressive total of eight nods. The acclaimed "Beautiful Crazy" singer's nominations span various categories, including entertainer of the year, male artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year, single of the year, and music event of the year alongside Riley Green for their collaboration "Different 'Round Here."

Advertisement

Following closely is Megan Moroney, earning a notable six nominations — the highest among female artists in this year's lineup. Moroney's nominations encompass female artist of the year, new female artist of the year, song of the year, visual media of the year, and music event of the year alongside Old Dominion for their collaboration "Can't Break Up Now."

Morgan Wallen has also garnered six nominations, matching Combs in the number of categories recognized. His nominations encompass album of the year, single of the year, and male artist of the year, the latter of which he won last year.

Jelly Roll at CMTs 2024 - CMT
2024 CMT Music Awards: Jelly Roll Wins All Three Nominations, Here's The Full List Of Winners

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Advertisement

Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson have each earned five nominations, closely followed by Jelly Roll and Jordan Davis with four nods.

Tracy Chapman secured her first nomination for her songwriting on "Fast Car," originally released in 1988 and later covered by Combs in 2023. Since Combs' rendition, the song soared to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and reached No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Among the first-time nominees are Kassi Ashton, Tyler Childers, Ashley Cooke, Hannah Ellis, Flatland Cavalry, Jelly Roll, Kameron Marlowe, Kylie Morgan, Neon Union, Restless Road, Conner Smith, and Tigirlily Gold.

2024 Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations - IMDb
2024 Baeksang Arts Awards: 'Moving', 'A Killer's Paradox', 'Exhuma,' '12.12: The Day' Nominated, Check Out The Full List

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tickets for the ACM Awards are available for purchase on SeatGeek, while fans can enjoy streaming the official ACM Awards playlist on Amazon Music, celebrating this year's nominees.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2024 ACM Awards:

ACM Awards Nominations 2024

Entertainer of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Advertisement

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

New Male Artist of the Year

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

New Duo or Group of the Year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

Album of the Year [Awarded to Artists/ Producers/ Record Company—Label]

"Gettin' Old" - Luke Combs

"Higher" - Chris Stapleton

"Leather" - Cody Johnson

Advertisement

"One Thing at a Time" - Morgan Wallen

"Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)" - Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the Year [Awarded to Artists/ Producers/ Record Company—Label]

"Burn It Down" - Parker McCollum

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs

"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen

"Need a Favor" - Jelly Roll

"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis

Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriters /Publishers/ Artists]

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs

"Heart Like a Truck" - Lainey Wilson

"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis

"The Painter" - Cody Johnson

"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney

Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artists/ Producers/ Record Company—Labels]

"Can't Break Up Now" - Old Dominion, Megan Moroney

Advertisement

"Different 'Round Here" - Riley Green (feat. Luke Combs)

"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

"Man Made a Bar" - Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

"Save Me" - Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Visual Media of the Year [Awarded to Producers/ Directors/ Artists]

"Burn It Down" - Parker McCollum

"Human" - Cody Johnson

"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers

"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis

"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Chennai; What If We Rename Parts Of China, Says Rajnath In Arunachal
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him