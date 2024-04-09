Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney Dominate 2024 ACM Awards Nominations: Full List Reveals Surprising First-Time Nominees

Leading the nominations is Luke Combs, securing an impressive total of eight nods. The acclaimed "Beautiful Crazy" singer's nominations span various categories, including entertainer of the year, male artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year, single of the year, and music event of the year alongside Riley Green for their collaboration "Different 'Round Here."
Advertisement
Following closely is Megan Moroney, earning a notable six nominations — the highest among female artists in this year's lineup. Moroney's nominations encompass female artist of the year, new female artist of the year, song of the year, visual media of the year, and music event of the year alongside Old Dominion for their collaboration "Can't Break Up Now."
Morgan Wallen has also garnered six nominations, matching Combs in the number of categories recognized. His nominations encompass album of the year, single of the year, and male artist of the year, the latter of which he won last year.
Advertisement
Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson have each earned five nominations, closely followed by Jelly Roll and Jordan Davis with four nods.
Tracy Chapman secured her first nomination for her songwriting on "Fast Car," originally released in 1988 and later covered by Combs in 2023. Since Combs' rendition, the song soared to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and reached No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Among the first-time nominees are Kassi Ashton, Tyler Childers, Ashley Cooke, Hannah Ellis, Flatland Cavalry, Jelly Roll, Kameron Marlowe, Kylie Morgan, Neon Union, Restless Road, Conner Smith, and Tigirlily Gold.
Tickets for the ACM Awards are available for purchase on SeatGeek, while fans can enjoy streaming the official ACM Awards playlist on Amazon Music, celebrating this year's nominees.
Here is the full list of nominees for the 2024 ACM Awards:
ACM Awards Nominations 2024
Entertainer of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Advertisement
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney
New Male Artist of the Year
ERNEST
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith
New Duo or Group of the Year
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold
Album of the Year [Awarded to Artists/ Producers/ Record Company—Label]
"Gettin' Old" - Luke Combs
"Higher" - Chris Stapleton
"Leather" - Cody Johnson
Advertisement
"One Thing at a Time" - Morgan Wallen
"Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)" - Kelsea Ballerini
Single of the Year [Awarded to Artists/ Producers/ Record Company—Label]
"Burn It Down" - Parker McCollum
"Fast Car" - Luke Combs
"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen
"Need a Favor" - Jelly Roll
"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis
Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriters /Publishers/ Artists]
"Fast Car" - Luke Combs
"Heart Like a Truck" - Lainey Wilson
"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis
"The Painter" - Cody Johnson
"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney
Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artists/ Producers/ Record Company—Labels]
"Can't Break Up Now" - Old Dominion, Megan Moroney
Advertisement
"Different 'Round Here" - Riley Green (feat. Luke Combs)
"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)
"Man Made a Bar" - Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
"Save Me" - Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
Visual Media of the Year [Awarded to Producers/ Directors/ Artists]
"Burn It Down" - Parker McCollum
"Human" - Cody Johnson
"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers
"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis
"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney
Songwriter of the Year
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Zach Bryan
ERNEST
HARDY
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen