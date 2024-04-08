2024 CMT Music Awards: Jelly Roll Wins All Three Nominations, Here's The Full List Of Winners

The 23rd edition of the CMT Music Awards was held at the Moody Centre in Austin, Texas on the glorious evening of April 7 (local time). Kelsea Ballerini returned to take over the hosting duties for the fourth time consecutively.
The awards, which stand as the sole country music awards show that is entirely determined by fan votes, was one star-studded gala. Many stars like Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, and Jelly Roll among many others took the stage to mesmerize audiences with their brilliant performances.
Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, and Sammy Hagar also performed a tribute to the late CMT Award winner and country music icon, Toby Keith, who passed away on February 5 of this year.
As far as nominees are concerned, they were announced on March 13, 2024. Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson, and Jelly Roll entered the night with the highest number of nominations, each receiving three nods.
Roll, who was nominated for two Grammys this year, took home all the three awards he was nominated for.
Take a look at the complete list of winners:
Video of the Year: Jelly Roll — 'Need a Favor'
Female Video of the Year: Lainey Wilson — 'Watermelon Moonshine'
Male Video of the Year: Jelly Roll — 'Need a Favor'
Duo/Group Video of the Year: Dan + Shay — 'Save Me the Trouble'
Female Breakthrough Video of the Year: Ashley Cooke — 'Your Place'
Male Breakthrough Video of the Year: Warren Zeiders — 'Pretty Little Poison'
Collaborative Video of the Year: Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton — 'We Don't Fight Anymore'
CMT Digital - First Performance of the Year: From CMT Stages: Scotty McCreery — 'It Matters to Her'
CMT Performance of the Year: From 2023 CMT Music Awards: Jelly Roll — 'Need a Favor'
Trisha Yearwood won the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award, which "recognizes an artist, duo/group or industry veteran who demonstrates an exceptional dedication to the community and their fellow artists as Cash did."
Congratulations to all the winners!