Country music singer Toby Keith, best known for ‘How Do You Like Me Now?’, has passed away on February 5. He was 62.
His family took to X (formerly, known as Twitter) to share a statement regarding Toby Keith’s death. They shared that the singer passed away on Monday night. They wrote that the actor was surrounded by his family when he was breathing his last. Toby Keith’s family wrote, “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”
The news of his death has sent shockwaves amongst his fans. Reacting to this news, one fan wrote, “RIP to a TRUE Legend, one of the BEST to ever do it, and a die-hard BAD*** Patriot who loved his country FIERCELY. You are now with Jesus, in a much, MUCH better place.” A second fan said, “Toby Keith was a family man, a good man, and Toby Keith was a man who made the world a better place through his music and his actions. We will carry his memory with us always. Rest in peace.” A third fan commented, “This one hurts. His music helped me through so many points in my life and brought so much joy to so many people. And he was one of the last true cowboys left. Go rest high on that mountain and know you will forever live on in our hearts with your amazing music.”
Toby Keith is known for hit songs like ‘Red Solo Cup’, ‘Should Have Been A Cowboy,’ ‘Beer For My Horses,’ and ‘As Good As I Once Was’ to name a few. He was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.