66th Annual Grammy Awards: Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift Win Big At The Prestigious Music Awards

Billie Eilish poses in the press room with the awards for best song written for visual media and song of the year for "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie the Album" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Phoebe Bridgers poses in the press room with the awards for best pop duo/group performance for "Ghost in the Machine," best rock song for "Not Strong Enough," best rock performance for "Not Strong Enough," and best alternative music album for "The Record" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Tracy Chapman, left, and Luke Combs perform "Fast Car" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Phoebe Bridgers, from left, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus of boygenius pose in the press room with the awards for best rock performance and best rock song for "Not Strong Enough," and best alternative music album for "The Record." Taylor Swift, center right, and Jack Antonoff pose with the award for record of the year for "Midnights" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Lizzo, right, presents the award for best R&B song to SZA for "Snooze" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Miley Cyrus performs "Flowers" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Lucy Dacus, from left, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, of boygenius accept the award for best rock performance "Not Strong Enough" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Finneas, left, and Billie Eilish accept the award for song of the year for "What Was I Made For?" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Taylor Swift accepts the award for album of the year for "MIdnights" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Dua Lipa performs during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Fantasia Barrino performs a tribute to Tina Turner during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Taylor Swift arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Travis Scott performs a medley during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Beyonce, left, and Jay-Z kiss in the audience as Jay-Z is given the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Summer Walker arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.