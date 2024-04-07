CMT Music Awards 2024: Nominee List, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know Of The Country Music Awards

Celebrating the specialty of country music, the CMT Awards, mark the biggest night for country music artists. It is a fan-voted awards event that honours the best talent in the industry and celebrates them and their music.
Started of as the Music City News Awards way back in 1967, the awards shows is the oldest one running under the Paramount Global banner. If you pour your soul into country music, surely you wouldn't want to miss on the most star-studded, glorious night hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, a four time Grammy nominee. So from 'who are the nominees?' to 'where can I watch?', here is everything you need to know:
Advertisement
1. When And Where Are The 2024 CMT Awards?
Advertisement
2. Where To Watch The 2024 CMT Music Awards?
The show will air live on the CBS Channel and live streaming will be available on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. With the run time of approximately 3 hours the award show will air from 8 pm to 11 pm ET (5.30 am - 8.30 am IST).
3. Who All Are Performing?
Some of the biggest country music icons will grace the CMT Music Awards stage this weekend. The star-studded performers list includes Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Sam Hunt, Trisha Yearwood, Dasha, Jason Aldean, Bailey Zimmerman and NEEDTOBREATHE.
Besides these icons, CMT Music Award stage will witness a first collaborative performance of musical group Little Big Town and music duo Sugarland. Judging by this the awards night is surely gearing up for some big moments and a fabulous night with the fans of country music.
Advertisement
4. Who Are The Nominees?
Now how can we leave this without knowing who are in the run for bagging the trophy? Here are the category-wise nominations for the 2024 CMT Music Awards:
Video Of The Year
'Light On In The Kitchen' By Ashley McBryde
'The Painter' By Cody Johnson
'Truck Bed' By HARDY
'Need A Favor' By Jelly Roll
'IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)' By Kelsea Ballerini
'Watermelon Moonshine' - Lainey Wilson
The award is open for male, female, group/duo or collaboration artists. The second round of nominees selected via voting on social media will be announced on the live show and then the final winner will be declared.
Video Of The Year - Female
'Light on in the Kitchen' By Ashley McBryde
'Glory Days' By Gabby Barrett
'Deeper Well' By Kacey Musgraves
'Watermelon Moonshine' By Lainey Wilson
'I'm Not Pretty' By Megan Moroney
'Seven Minutes in Heaven' By Reba McEntire
Awarded specifically to the best video by female artists.
Video Of The Year - Male
'Religiously' By Bailey Zimmerman
'The Painter' By Cody Johnson
'Truck Bed' By HARDY
'Need a Favor' By Jelly Roll
'Next Thing You Know' By Jordan Davis
'Fast Car (Official Live Video)' By Luke Combs
'Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)' By Morgan Wallen
Awarded to the best video by a male artist.
Video Of The Year - Group/Duo
'Nobody's Nobody' By Brothers Osborne
'Save Me the Trouble' By Dan + Shay
'Memory Lane' By Old Dominion
'Girl in Mine' By Parmalee
'Have You a Heart' By The War and Treaty
'Shoot Tequila' By Tigirlily Gold
Awarded to either a music group or a music duo for the best music video.
Collaborative Video Of The Year
'We Don’t Fight Anymore' By Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton
'That’s Why We Fight' By Ella Langley ft. Koe Wetzel
'Cowboys and Plowboys' By Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan
'You, Me and Whiskey' By Justin Moore & Priscilla Block
'More Than Friends' By Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real ft. Lainey Wilson
'Nothing Compares to You' By Mickey Guyton ft. Kane Brown
'Can’t Break Up Now' By Old Dominion & Megan Moroney
Awarded to the best music video made in collaboration.
CMT Performance Of The Year
'R.E.S.P.E.C.T.' (from CMT Smashing Glass) By Amber Riley
'Nothing but a Good Time' (from CMT Crossroads) By Bret Michaels and Chris Janson
'Human' (from 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS) By Cody Johnson
'Drunk on a Plane' (from CMT Storytellers) By Dierks Bentley
'Thinking 'Bout You' (from CMT Campfire Sessions) By Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter
'Need a Favor' (from CMT Crossroads) By Jelly Roll
'IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)' from 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS) By Kelsea Ballerini
'On My Own' (from CMT Smashing Glass) By The War and Treaty
The awards is given to either an individual, group or duo artist for their performance on a series, TV show or a special on CMT.
First Performance Of The Year - CMT Digital
'Goodnight Nancy' (from CMT Studio Sessions) By Chase Rice
'Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)' (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions) By Dylan Scott
'I'm Not Pretty' (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions) By Megan Moroney
'Whiskey on You' (from CMT Studio Sessions) By Nate Smith
'It Matters to Her' (from CMT Stages) By Scotty McCreery
'Year to Be Young 1994' (from CMT Studio Sessions) By Stephen Wilson Jr.
'I know It Will Never End' (from CMT Studio Sessions' By The Castellows
The award is presented to either an individual, group or duo artist for their performance on a series, livestream for CMT digital/ social media or a production.
Breakthrough Male Video Of The Year - Presented by Walt Disney World
'23' By Chayce Beckham
'In Your Love' By Tyler Childers
'Pretty Little Poison' By Warren Zeiders
'Olkahoma Smokeshow' By Zach Bryan
The award is given to the male artist with the best video in a breakthrough album.
Breakthrough Female Video Of The Year - Presented by Walt Disney World
'Rain in the Rearview' By Anne Wilson
'your place' By Ashley Cooke
'Bigger Than the Song' By Brittney Spencer
'Shoot Tequila' By Tigirlily Gold
The award is given to the female artist with the best video in a breakthrough album.
So are you ready for the biggest country music award night? Who are you supporting for the wins?