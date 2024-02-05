66th Grammy Awards: Tracy Chapman Gets Standing Ovation After Rare Live Performance With Luke Combs

Chapman and Combs bounced back and forth sharing the spotlight and but sang together in beautiful harmony for the chorus. After they finished, the crowd leapt to their feet in a thunderous applause.

Oprah raised her hands cheering and host Trevor Noah raced to the stage to again pay tribute to Chapman.

“The legendary Tracy Chapman, everybody. Thank you so much for that! Thank you so much for that,” Noah said.

Before the performance, Combs spoke about Chapman’s legacy.

“Tracy Chapman is such an icon, and one of the greatest artists that I think any of us will be along to see,” the country singer said. “It’s a full circle moment for me. Just to be associated with her and any way is super humbling for me.”

Chapman hasn’t performed publicly in several years, making this a landmark appearance for the singer-songwriter. “Fast Car,” however, is no stranger to the prestigious awards ceremony.