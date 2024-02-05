66th Grammy Awards: Tracy Chapman Gets Standing Ovation After Rare Live Performance With Luke Combs

Veteran Hollywood singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman performed her 1988 iconic track “Fast Car” alongside country artist Luke Combs at the 66th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah.
The two singers, though hailing from different generations and musical genres, took the stage together on February 4 for a duet rendition of the song that has generated massive success for both of them.
Decades after its initial release, “Fast Car” re-entered the charts when Combs’ cover of the track, infused with a country sensibility, became immensely popular in 2023.
Dressed all in black, Chapman kicked off the first performance at the Grammys to the sounds of voracious cheers from the star-studded audience which included Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson.