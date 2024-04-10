Steak, Cherry Blossoms, And Paul Simon To Grace White House State Dinner For Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida's arrival in the United States marks a significant milestone as the first state visit by a Japanese head of government in nearly a decade. Against the backdrop of the current global security landscape and the urgent regional issues facing the Asia-Pacific, this visit holds immense importance.
Scheduled for Wednesday evening, President Joe Biden will host a grand state dinner at the White House in honour of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko. The event, anticipated to draw over 200 esteemed guests, promises an evening of exquisite cuisine, elegant décor, and delightful entertainment.
The meticulously planned affair will showcase the finest in American hospitality and cultural appreciation. Among the highlights of the evening, guests will be treated to a sumptuous menu featuring dry-aged rib-eye steak with pepper butter, accompanied by fava beans, mushrooms, and onions. The culinary experience will be complemented by a first course of house-cured salmon and a delectable dessert of salted caramel pistachio cake with a matcha ganache and cherry ice cream.
Adding to the ambiance, the White House will be adorned with an exquisite array of floral arrangements, including cherry blossoms imported from Japan, alongside First Lady Jill Biden's favourite flowers, roses, and peonies. The décor will set the stage for an elegant evening, with tables dressed in shades of pink and embellished with glass and silk butterflies, evoking a sense of springtime splendour.
In a nod to the rich tapestry of American musical heritage, guests will be entertained by none other than the legendary Paul Simon, whose iconic songs will resonate throughout the evening. Jill Biden, a fan of Simon's work herself, chose the singer-songwriter as a special tribute to Prime Minister Kishida, who shares her admiration for his music.
President Biden further underscored the enduring friendship between the United States and Japan by presenting Prime Minister Kishida with a custom-framed lithograph and a two-volume LP set signed by Billy Joel, as well as a vintage vinyl record collection showcasing great American music artists.
The cultural exchange will continue with performances by The President’s Own Marine Band Chamber Orchestra, the Army Rolling Strings, and the Air Force Strings, adding a melodic backdrop to the festivities.
Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Jill Biden emphasised the shared commitment of both nations to building a world characterised by creativity, peace, and democracy, amidst global challenges that transcend borders.
Prime Minister Kishida's visit marks the fifth state dinner hosted by President Biden, following similar honours extended to leaders from France, South Korea, India, and Australia, underscoring Japan's pivotal role in America's Indo-Pacific strategy.
Following the dinner, the Kishidas will embark on a journey to North Carolina, where they will partake in the local culture, dine on "whole hog" barbecue, enjoy bluegrass music, and visit a Toyota plant, as part of their itinerary to deepen bilateral ties at both the federal and state levels.