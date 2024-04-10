Steak, Cherry Blossoms, And Paul Simon To Grace White House State Dinner For Japan

The meticulously planned affair will showcase the finest in American hospitality and cultural appreciation. Among the highlights of the evening, guests will be treated to a sumptuous menu featuring dry-aged rib-eye steak with pepper butter, accompanied by fava beans, mushrooms, and onions. The culinary experience will be complemented by a first course of house-cured salmon and a delectable dessert of salted caramel pistachio cake with a matcha ganache and cherry ice cream.