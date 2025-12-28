J&K Leaders Put Under House Arrest Ahead Of Students’ Protest On Reservation Policy

Mehbooba Mufti, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and others were confined to their homes after backing a planned sit-in against the delay in rationalising quotas

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:

Jammu and Kashmir reservation policy, Mehbooba Mufti house arrest, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi protest
Armed police have been deployed outside the residence of Ruhullah Mehdi Photo: X/ @RuhullahMehdi
Summary


  • Several political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir were placed under house arrest ahead of a planned students’ protest on Sunday.

  • The leaders had expressed solidarity with students opposing the delay in rationalising the reservation policy.

  • PDP leader Waheed Para accused the Omar Abdullah government of failing to act and demanded the reservation report be made public.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday placed several political leaders under house arrest ahead of a planned students’ protest against the existing reservation policy, preventing them from joining the demonstration on Gupkar Road, according to PTI.

Those confined to their homes include Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter Iltija Mufti, National Conference MP from Srinagar Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, PDP leader and Pulwama MLA Waheed Para, and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattoo, PTI reported, citing officials.

The restrictions were imposed after the leaders publicly expressed support for students who had announced a peaceful sit-in against the delay in rationalising the quota policy. The protest was aimed at pressing the government to act on the issue more than a year after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah constituted a committee to examine the reservation framework, according to PTI.

Reacting to the move, Para said it was unfortunate that political leaders had been restrained merely for attempting to stand in solidarity with protesting students. National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi also raised concerns over the security deployment outside his residence. In a post on X late Saturday night, he said armed police personnel had been stationed there and asked, “Is this a pre-emptive crackdown to silence a peaceful, pro-student demonstration?”

Para, meanwhile, accused the Omar Abdullah-led government of failing to show seriousness in addressing the reservation issue. He described the current quota policy as having turned into an existential concern for young people in the region.

In another post on X on Saturday night, Para said, “the reservation policy has become an existential issue that strikes at the very foundation of the future of our younger generations.” Referring to earlier protests, he added, “It has been over a year since we, along with students, assembled outside the CM OmarAbdullah's residence.” He further said, “Unfortunately, during this entire period, there has been absolutely zero intent on the part of the government towards resolving this issue, which has only compounded the uncertainty and anxiety shadowing our youth.”

The Pulwama MLA also demanded greater transparency from the government. He said the report prepared by the Cabinet sub-committee set up by Omar Abdullah should, at the minimum, be made public. According to PTI, Para argued there was no justification for withholding the report, even if its recommendations were still awaiting approval from the lieutenant governor.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
Tags

