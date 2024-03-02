Hailey Bieber's Sister, Alaia Baldwin, Arrested For Assault And Battery In Bar Fight: Details Inside

Alaia Baldwin, the sister of Hailey Bieber, was arrested and charged with assault and battery after an altercation at a bar in Savannah, Georgia last weekend. Allegedly, she threw a used tampon at a bartender and assaulted multiple bar employees.
As per the police report acquired by ET, officers from the Savannah Police Department were dispatched to Club Elan in downtown Savannah around 2:30 a.m. The bar manager informed the officers that Alaia had allegedly assaulted multiple employees as they were escorting her out of the bar after she vomited in the restroom.
According to the police report, a bouncer had Alaia, aged 31, in a "bear hug," but when instructed by the bar manager to release her, he alleges that she kicked him in the genitals. Police state that they examined security footage, which purportedly depicted Alaia "forcing her way into the locked employee bathroom and [a bar employee] telling her she can't be in there. He is seen pointing to the public restroom directly next to the employee one."
Following this incident, police report that a tampon was thrown, prompting Alaia to be forcibly removed from the bar. Police assert that video footage depicts Alaia resisting and fighting throughout the ordeal. Additionally, police state that the footage "clearly shows [Alaia] grabbing and pulling [one of the bouncer's] hair and her hitting [a second bouncer] in the genitals."
After being thrown out of the bar, police report that Alaia called them to report being forcefully removed. Police reported that she "initially denied forcing her way into the bathroom, only stating she needed to use the restroom to throw up and change her tampon. She also initially denied throwing her used tampon at [the bartender] but later stated she did throw it. When confronted about her pulling [a bouncer's] hair out and hitting [a second bouncer] in the genitals, [Alaia] attempted to justify her actions by stating she was defending herself."
Alaia, who is a mother of one, was eventually arrested and faced multiple charges. These included one count of simple assault for purportedly throwing a used tampon at the bartender, one count of simple battery for allegedly kicking a bouncer in the genitals, and one count of battery for reportedly pulling a bouncer's hair. Additionally, Alaia was charged with criminal trespass for failing to vacate the club despite being instructed to do so repeatedly.
The case is still under investigation.
Alaia, who is Hailey's elder sister, is also a model.
The arrest occurred just days before Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber were spotted attending church in Beverly Hills this week. They quickly left in their Tesla Cybertruck, avoiding interaction with paparazzi asking about their marriage, which has been a topic of recent concern due to comments made by Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin.
Stephen caused a stir among fans by sharing a plea for prayers for Justin and Hailey. The reposted message, accompanied by a video of Justin singing, urged Christians to pray for the couple's wisdom, protection, and spiritual closeness to the Lord.
It remains unclear why Stephen felt the need to request prayers for his daughter and son-in-law.