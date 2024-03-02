Hailey Bieber's Sister, Alaia Baldwin, Arrested For Assault And Battery In Bar Fight: Details Inside

Alaia Baldwin, the sister of Hailey Bieber, was arrested and charged with assault and battery after an altercation at a bar in Savannah, Georgia last weekend. Allegedly, she threw a used tampon at a bartender and assaulted multiple bar employees.

As per the police report acquired by ET, officers from the Savannah Police Department were dispatched to Club Elan in downtown Savannah around 2:30 a.m. The bar manager informed the officers that Alaia had allegedly assaulted multiple employees as they were escorting her out of the bar after she vomited in the restroom.