Hailey Bieber Unveils Phone Case With Built-In Lip Gloss Holder

Rhode, launched in the UK in May 2023, has rapidly gained popularity, particularly on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Bieber introduced the peptide lip treatments priced at £16 last September, sparking a frenzy among fans online.

The response to Hailey's post was overwhelmingly positive, with fans expressing their desire to get their hands on the innovative phone case. Comments flooded in, with phrases like "We NEED the phone case," "she is the main it girl," and "the phone case is everythinggggg" echoing the enthusiasm for the product.

While it hasn't been officially confirmed whether Bieber or her company will be retailing these cases, Rhode teased the possibility by sharing Hailey's post on their story accompanied by two suggestive eye emojis. Given the immense hype surrounding the case, it seems likely that they'll hit the market sooner rather than later.