Hailey Bieber Unveils Phone Case With Built-In Lip Gloss Holder

Hailey Bieber has just unveiled an incredibly clever phone case that might just be the solution to one of our most common dilemmas.
The model showcased a cleverly designed phone case that not only protects your device but also tells you how to carry lip gloss without a bag or pockets.
In her latest Instagram photo dump, Bieber flaunted the ingenious phone case, which features a sleek and slightly puffy design in a pale gray hue reminiscent of the packaging of her skincare brand, Rhode. Positioned strategically in the center of the case are two grooves designed to securely hold Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatments, ensuring that you have a gloss on hand wherever you go.
Rhode, launched in the UK in May 2023, has rapidly gained popularity, particularly on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Bieber introduced the peptide lip treatments priced at £16 last September, sparking a frenzy among fans online.
The response to Hailey's post was overwhelmingly positive, with fans expressing their desire to get their hands on the innovative phone case. Comments flooded in, with phrases like "We NEED the phone case," "she is the main it girl," and "the phone case is everythinggggg" echoing the enthusiasm for the product.
While it hasn't been officially confirmed whether Bieber or her company will be retailing these cases, Rhode teased the possibility by sharing Hailey's post on their story accompanied by two suggestive eye emojis. Given the immense hype surrounding the case, it seems likely that they'll hit the market sooner rather than later.