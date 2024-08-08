Taylor Swift Cancels Vienna Concerts After Austria Govt Thwarts ISIS Terror Attack

Global superstar Taylor Swift announced that her Vienna Eras Tour concerts stand cancelled. The singer cancelled all three shows in Vienna after the government in Austria thwarted a planned terror attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium.
As per a statement from Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, this week's concerts were cancelled after a planned terror attack against Swift was discovered.
"The cancellation of the Taylor Swift concerts by the organizers is a bitter disappointment for all fans in Austria. The situation surrounding the apparently planned terrorist attack in Vienna was very serious. Thanks to the intensive cooperation of our police and the newly established DSN with foreign services, the threat was recognized early, combated and a tragedy prevented." stated the Chancellor.
Barracuda.music, the organisers of Eras Tour in Vienna confirmed the cancellation and announced a refund of all the disappointed fans.
"With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety," stated Barracuda.music.
Austrian police detained two people suspected of plotting a series of attacks at the concert.
"During our investigations, we identified preparatory actions and noted that the 19 year-old suspect had a particular focus on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna," stated Franz Ruf, the director general for public security.
The security chief added that the suspect was an Austrian citizen who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic state. Another suspect was arrested later by the police and as of now, three more are on the run.
Taylor Swift was set to perform in Vienna at the Ernst Happel Stadium on On August 8, 9 and 10. Around 65,000 people were confirmed to attend Swift's show.
Apart from the 65,000 confirmed attendees, around 15,000 fans were expected outside the stadium to watch the show without tickets.
"Islamist terrorism threatens security and freedom in many western countries. This is precisely why we will not give up our values such as freedom and democracy, but will defend them even more vehemently. These values are the foundation of our society and make us resilient against extremism and terrorism. It is important to remain vigilant, stand together and take decisive action against Islamism," stated Nehammer.