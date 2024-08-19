Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth

Donald Trump has made a bizarre and false claim of endorsement from Taylor Swift through a series of AI-generated images posted on his Truth Social account.
One image shows a photoshopped picture of Swift in an Uncle Sam-style outfit, with text reading, “TAYLOR WANTS YOU TO VOTE FOR DONALD TRUMP.” Another post features a fake news article alleging that Swift’s fans are “turning to Trump” after a recent terror plot against her Vienna concert.
The collage also includes AI-generated photos of people wearing “Swifties for Trump” t-shirts, with Trump captioning it, “I accept!”
It’s important to note that Swift has not endorsed any candidate for the 2024 election. In the 2020 election, she supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, emphasizing the need for a president who acknowledges the rights and safety of people of color, women, and the LGBTQIA+ community. She also criticized Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his promotion of white supremacy, urging her fans to "vote early."
Earlier this year, Trump questioned Swift’s political stance in an interview for the book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, expressing surprise "that a country star can be successful being liberal."