United States

Kamala Harris Using Controversial 'Strength Through Joy' Slogan During Campaign? | Here's the Truth

Recent claims circulating on social media suggest Kamala Harris is using the controversial Nazi slogan "Strength Through Joy" in her presidential campaign. However, these accusations are unfounded, as no evidence supports this claim and it has been debunked by fact-checkers.

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

In late August 2024, claims emerged on pro-Donald Trump and pro-Russia social media accounts alleging that Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, had adopted the slogan "Strength Through Joy" for her campaign. If true, this would have been controversial, as "Strength Through Joy" was a Nazi slogan. However, the claim is false, as reported by Snopes.

Harris did not use this slogan. The video evidence accompanying these claims did not show the U.S. Vice President or anyone connected to her using the phrase at any point.

This claim seems to have partly originated from video compilations showing Harris, her running mate Tim Walz, and media figures using the word "joy" in connection with her campaign.

Some of Trump's supporters noticed the use of the word "joy" and drew a connection to Nazi Germany. Among them was actor and pro-Trump figure Robert Davi, who, on August 16, 2024, shared a video on Instagram claiming that the Harris campaign had adopted the slogan "strength through joy."

Another account on X, associated with the website Now the End Begins, shared the same claim. The supposed evidence of Harris using the motto was merely a compilation of headlines containing the words "joy" and "joyful."

Truth Behind The Claim That Taylor Swift Endorsed Kamala Harris - @taylorswift / Instagram
Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

What Does 'Strength Through Joy' Mean

"Strength Through Joy" was a Nazi Party slogan. It was the motto of the German Labor Front, a Nazi organization that replaced labor unions during the Third Reich.

However, beyond the shared use of the common term "joy," there is no connection between this slogan and the Harris campaign.

Since the Nazi Party does not have exclusive ownership of the word "joy," and because neither the Democratic Party nor the Harris campaign is using the slogan "Strength Through Joy," this claim is "False."

Representative Image - null
Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy A Big Tournament; Lot Of Competition For Test Place: Devdutt Padikkal
  2. The Rise And Rise Of Jay Shah: From Ahmedabad To ICC
  3. Netherlands Vs United States, 6th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Series 2024
  4. Jay Shah Appointed As ICC's Independent Chairman; Congratulations Pour In
  5. England Selector Luke Wright Backs Jonny Bairstow To Bounce Back
Football News
  1. Liverpool Confirm Giorgi Mamardashvili Capture And Loan Back To Valencia CF
  2. Saud Abdulhamid Joins AS Roma After Al Hilal SFC Take Joao Cancelo
  3. Joao Cancelo Seals Permanent Manchester City Exit With Al Hilal SFC Move
  4. Manor Solomon Joins Leeds United On Loan From Tottenham Hotspur FC
  5. Atalanta Sign Rui Patricio, Juan Musso Joins Atletico On Loan
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Jelena Ostapenko, Us Open: Japanese Side Downs The Opponent For Rare Top-10 Triumph
  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Kamilla Rakhimova, US Open: World No. 1 Holds Off Challenge To Reach Second Round
  3. Who Are 'Tsitsidosa'? Lovebirds In US Open 2024 Mixed Doubles Line-Up
  4. US Open, Day 1 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Advances; Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams - In Pics
  5. US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. After 12 Unopposed Wins, BJP-led NDA Nears Majority Mark In Rajya Sabha
  2. 'To Save Tribal Identity': Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Reveals Reseaon Behind Joining BJP
  3. Senior IPS Officer B Srinivasan Appointed As New NSG Director-General
  4. Delhi HC Passes Order Against ‘Deceptively Similar’ Product As Boroline, Declares It ‘Well-known Trademark’
  5. Maratha Activist Jarange Warns Govt, Issues Sep 30 Deadline For Resolution Of Farmers’ Issues
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. McDonald's Unveils 'Big Arch' Burger: The Biggest New Menu Item Yet | Everything You Need To Know
  2. Dopamine Menu TikTok: How To Boost Happiness And Beat Doomscrolling With The Latest Trend
  3. Reflect Orbital: Real Or Just Hype? California Startup Promises Sunlight After Dark | Here's The Truth
  4. Are Ultraprocessed Foods Really Bad? Know These Things Before Discarding Them
  5. iPhone 16 Is Coming Soon ── What We Know About Apple Event 2024
World News
  1. McDonald's Unveils 'Big Arch' Burger: The Biggest New Menu Item Yet | Everything You Need To Know
  2. Dopamine Menu TikTok: How To Boost Happiness And Beat Doomscrolling With The Latest Trend
  3. Reflect Orbital: Real Or Just Hype? California Startup Promises Sunlight After Dark | Here's The Truth
  4. Y Chromosome Is Shrinking But Males Are Not: Study Hints At New Era Of Sex Determination | Explained
  5. Are Ultraprocessed Foods Really Bad? Know These Things Before Discarding Them
Latest Stories
  1. Malayalam Cinema MeToo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal
  4. AMMA Dispersed: Me Too Storm Shakes The Fortress of Malayalam Cinema
  5. Kolkata Rape Case Highlights: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, CBI Seeks Polygraph Test For Police ASI
  6. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day