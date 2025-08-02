Coaches Of Islamabad Express Derails Near Lahore, Several Injured

At least 30 people have been injured
The Islamabad Express was going from Lahore to Rawalpindi
Rescue operations are ongoing as some are still feared to be trapped in the coaches
At least 30 people were injured after several coaches of a train derailed near Lahore, PTI reported. The Islamabad Express was going from Lahore to Rawalpindi when it derailed Kala Shah Kaku, Sheikhupura, some 50 km from Lahore on Friday evening, as per Pakistan Railways.
Rescue teams have arrived at the spot while the injured have been moved to the hospital. The teams are still conducting rescue operations as some are still feared to be trapped in the coaches, PTI reported citing officials.
"At least 10 coaches of the train have been derailed in Sheikhupura, leaving about 30 passengers injured. Three of them are critical," the railways said in a statement late on Friday night.
The Railways have reported no casualties so far. Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has directed the Railways CEO and divisional superintendent to reach the site of the incident and monitor the situation. He has also asked to initiate a probe and submit a report within seven days.
While the cause of the incident is yet to be determined, around 22 people were administered aid at the site of the incident, Dawn reported.
Several incidents of train derailments have been reported in Pakistan recently. This was the third such derailment in Pakistan in 15 days. On July 28, a reported explosion in the Sindh province derailed three coaches of the Jaffar Express for the second time. The same train was also derailed earlier on July 17 after a series of blasts in Jacobabad.