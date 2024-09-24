'AI Regulation Needs To Be Done Now, Before Big Tech Takes Over' | Saurabh Bhattacharjee

A

At a fundamental level, most of our existing labour legislations were built around this Fordian model of production and never contemplated the sort of systemic change that AI will bring in; so it requires significant overhaul, which the [new] labour code has not done. The labour code largely sticks with the current model of regulation. That's one caveat that any scholar or policy maker has to keep in mind: our existing paradigms were not even built around such forms of technology.

But having said that, on the question of loss of livelihood because of AI, that in many ways ties up with the effect of automation on jobs and that would require much stronger social security, protection for workers who lose their jobs as a result of such transformation. This could be some sort of unemployment or social security allowances so we, in fact, have something the Employees State Insurance Act, something very basic as a form of unemployment insurance which is the traditional model that ILO had followed that we need to have some security around income loss, and one of the forms of income insecurity is unemployment.

And if employment is going to become more of an exception, and more of the work is getting shifted to automated instruments either through machines or AI, we need to really strengthen our existing unemployment allowances. India in fact has something very rudimentary in comparison other Western countries. Having said that, the other model is the Universal Basic Income, and in fact, one of the major drivers around UBI has been that we are entering an era where there would be mass layoffs because of automation and we need to think in terms of basic income and your subsistence is coming from your employment. That's the other debate, there were a few reflections by the Economic Advisor on the ways to fund UBI.

We strengthen social security protection and move towards a UBI, although that brings in separate challenges.