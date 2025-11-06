BJP To Collect 1 Crore Signatures Seeking PM’s Intervention On Sabarimala Row

The party's state general secretary accused the CPI(M)'s AKG Centre of being at the core of the conspiracy.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
BJP To Collect 1 Crore Signatures Seeking PM’s Intervention On Sabarimala Row
Sabarimala Ayyapa Temple, Pathanamthitta Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The BJP on Thursday claimed to launch a massive signature collection campaign demanding the intervention of the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Sabarimala issue.

  • Ramesh reiterated the BJP's demand for a CBI probe into the incident, stating that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has limitations since it operates under the state government.

  • He said that the signature campaign will run from November 10 to 20, during which BJP workers will visit households regardless of political affiliation.

The BJP on Thursday claimed to launch a massive signature collection campaign demanding the intervention of the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Sabarimala issue. The party's state general secretary M T Ramesh made the statement while alleging that a major conspiracy was behind the recent gold theft from Sabarimala.

He accused the CPI(M)'s AKG Centre of being at the core of the conspiracy and said the Kerala High Court's recent observations indicated that the gold was found in the Sreekovil's door. 

"A major conspiracy has taken place. It cannot be confined to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials alone. The government's involvement is evident. BJP had raised this earlier, and now the High Court has expressed similar concerns," Ramesh said.

"Sabarimala is visited by devotees from across the world. The Centre should intervene to ensure the temple's protection. We will collect one crore signatures and submit them to the Prime Minister," he said.

He also asserted that a former Devaswom Commissioner, who was appointed by the CPI(M), was being shielded. 

"His arrest will lead to the AKG Centre," he said and claimed that to protect key conspirators, the man's arrest was being 'avoided'. The AKG Centre is CPI(M) state headquarters.

Ramesh reiterated the BJP's demand for a CBI probe into the incident, stating that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has limitations since it operates under the state government.

He said that the signature campaign will run from November 10 to 20, during which BJP workers will visit households regardless of political affiliation and meet devotees preparing for the upcoming pilgrimage season.

As part of the initiative, Ayyappa Samrakshana Sangams will be held at 25 locations across Kerala from November 10 to 15.

Ramesh also demanded that temple management be handed over to devotees.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
