Board President Backs SIT Probe Into Sabarimala Gold Loss, Denies Allegations of Wealth

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth on Friday said that the board was "completely satisfied" with the ongoing probe conducted by the SIT into loss of gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala. He stated that he hoped the lost precious metal would be recovered and the culprits punished, PTI reported.
He made the statement while speaking to a TV channel and said that it was the recently arrested former administrative officer B Murari Babu who wanted to handover the gold-plated copper claddings of the 'Dwarapalaka' (guardian deity) idols to Bengaluru-based businessman Unnikrishnan Potty for gold-plating.
He also asserted that the probe was progressing effectively and the TDB had "complete confidence" in it.
"Murari Babu said that the Board will lose lakhs of money if it got the gold-plating done through someone else. So we ordered that thanthri's permission be sought. The thanthri allowed taking away of the idols' claddings to Chennai for electroplating, but not the door frames or other claddings," Prasanth said.
He deemed it to be unfair that the media and the Congress-led opposition were seeking an explanation from the current Board for things that happened in 2019.
Prasanth also challenged the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, who has sought the dissolution of the current Board, to disclose his own assets. He also rejected the allegations against him of amassing disproportionate wealth and claimed he has assets worth a few lakhs only.
