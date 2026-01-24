TDB vigilance to probe allegation of film shooting at Sabarimala temple

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Vigilance wing has launched an investigation into allegations that prohibited videography was carried out at the Sabarimala temple during the Makaravilakku festival

  • TDB Vigilance wing is probing allegations of unauthorised videography at Sabarimala during the Makaravilakku festival.

  • The complaint claims director Anuraj Manohar filmed in the restricted Sannidhanam area despite permission being denied.

  • The director has denied the allegation, saying the videography was done at Pampa, not inside the temple area.

The Vigilance wing of the TDB will investigate an allegation of film shooting at the Sabarimala temple here, officials said on Saturday.

The probe to be conducted following a complaint alleging that Malayalam film director Anuraj Manohar carried out videography in the prohibited Sannidhanam area of the Lord Ayyappa temple on the day of the Makaravilakku festival.

A Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) spokesperson said that Manohar had approached the board seeking permission for videography.

“However, the permission was denied. Only media persons are permitted after issuing accreditation, which is completed before the Sabarimala pilgrimage season,” he said.

The spokesperson said that whenever such matters come to the board’s attention, the TDB Vigilance wing initiates an investigation.

TDB Vigilance and Security Wing Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar V told PTI that a complaint has been received in the matter.

“We will start the investigation as a complaint is received. We don’t know where the director did the film shooting,” he said.

Meanwhile, director Manohar told television news channels that the videography was not carried out in the Sannidhanam but in Pampa.

He said he had approached the TDB seeking permission for videography as part of a film project at the Sannidhanam, but the request was denied.

The TDB has prohibited any videography or film shooting at the Sannidhanam without prior permission.

