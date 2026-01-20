Sabarimala temple closed after Mandala–Makaravilakku festival

Devotees carry ‘Irumudi’ during the 'Vrischikam' after the Sabarimala temple opened for 'Mandala-Makaravilakku' pilgrimage season, in Pathanamthitta. | Photo: PTI

Devotees carry ‘Irumudi’ during the 'Vrischikam' after the Sabarimala temple opened for 'Mandala-Makaravilakku' pilgrimage season, in Pathanamthitta. | Photo: PTI