Sabarimala Gold Row: SIT Submits Interim Report To Kerala High Court

The SIT probing the loss of 4.5 kg of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols at Sabarimala temple submitted an interim report to the Kerala High Court in a sealed cover.
Investigations revealed Potti, a former temple assistant, knew the gilded coverings—donated by Vijay Mallya in 1998—contained significant quantities of gold.
The special investigation team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities that led to a reduction of 4.5 kg in the gold-clad copper coverings of the Dwarapalaka idols at the Sabarimala temple since 2019 submitted an interim report to the Kerala High Court on Tuesday (October 21, 2025).
The report, submitted in a sealed cover by S. Sasidharan, Superintendent of Police, was presented to the High Court, which had entrusted him with the probe earlier this month.
The case was heard in-camera by a Division Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V. and Justice K. V. Jayakumar, with neither the public nor mediapersons allowed inside the courtroom.
Earlier this month, the court had ordered the registration of a case over the ‘missing’ gold after the idols were sent to a Chennai-based firm for electroplating by businessman Unnikrishnan Potti. The order followed a report by the Travancore Devaswom Board’s (TDB) Vigilance wing and directed the formation of an SIT to investigate the alleged irregularities in the gold cladding of the idols and frames.
The SIT inspected Potti’s residence on Saturday to seize records and other evidence related to the ‘missing’ gold. In a remand report submitted before the Ranni magistrate court in Pathanamthitta on Friday, the SIT accused Potti—along with nine serving and retired TDB officials and others—of conspiracy, theft, and unlawful financial gain, resulting in a loss to the temple.
The investigation further revealed that Potti, who had served as an assistant to a priest at the temple between 2004 and 2008, was aware that the gilded coverings, donated by industrialist Vijay Mallya in 1998, contained a substantial amount of gold.
(with inputs from The Hindu)