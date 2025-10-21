Sabarimala Gold Row: SIT Submits Interim Report To Kerala High Court

Earlier this month, the court had ordered the registration of a case over the ‘missing’ gold after the idols were sent to a Chennai-based firm for electroplating by businessman Unnikrishnan Potti. The order followed a report by the Travancore Devaswom Board’s (TDB) Vigilance wing and directed the formation of an SIT to investigate the alleged irregularities in the gold cladding of the idols and frames.