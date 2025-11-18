Authorities Grapple With Overwhelming Pilgrim Surge In Sabrimila

The annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple has commenced on a chaotic note, with authorities struggling to manage a massive influx of devotees leading to dangerously high crowd levels, extended darshan hours, and reports of pilgrims abandoning their journeys midway. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Jayakumar described the situation as "crossing dangerous levels," with many breaking queues to rush the sanctum, prompting the deployment of central forces and restrictions on spot bookings to cap daily footfall at 90,000—70,000 via virtual queues and 20,000 on-site. The season, running from November 16, 2025, to January 20, 2026, has already seen over 1 lakh pilgrims on peak days, evoking fears of a repeat of the 2011 stampede that killed over 100.