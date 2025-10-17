SIT arrests prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti in Sabarimala gold theft case.
Investigation reveals 475 grams of stolen gold and alleged TDB involvement.
Kerala BJP demands resignation of Devaswom Minister, seeks CBI/ED probe.
The Kerala Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold robbery has arrested prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti, marking the first breakthrough in the case. Potti was taken into custody early Friday after hours of questioning by the SIT team led by SP Bijoy, NDTV reported.
Following his arrest, Potti underwent a medical examination at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital. All formalities for the remand report have been completed, and he is scheduled to be produced before the Ranni Court by noon on Saturday. He will remain in SIT custody until his court appearance.
The arrest is linked to the theft of 475 grams of gold, approximately 56 sovereigns, from the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) sculptures and kattilappadi (threshold) of the Sreekovil at Sabarimala. According to NDTV, investigators found that while only three grams of gold were used for plating, Potti allegedly misappropriated the remainder and collected payments from two individuals in Bengaluru for the work.
The SIT has filed two separate FIRs against Potti and arraigned ten people in connection with the case. NDTV reported that during interrogation, Potti admitted the robbery was planned and suggested that some Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials were aware of the scheme. He reportedly claimed that the stolen gold was shared among TDB members.
A middleman, identified as Kalpesh, has also been linked to the conspiracy. NDTV noted that the role of Smart Creations, the enterprise involved in plating the Sabarimala temple’s lentils and doorkeepers, is under investigation, with some crucial records reportedly missing. Earlier reports suggested involvement of a Hyderabad resident in the theft. The SIT will submit its progress report to the Kerala High Court in a sealed cover next week.
In response to the theft, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar demanded the resignation of State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan. "The BJP would ask the Centre for a CBI or ED probe in the matter," he said during a protest organised by the BJP Mahila Yuva Morcha in Thiruvananthapuram, NDTV reported.
(With inputs from NDTV)