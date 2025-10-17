Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti

First breakthrough in the Sabarimala temple gold robbery case as prime accused taken into SIT custody.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sabarimala gold theft, Unnikrishnan Potti arrest, Kerala SIT investigation
Earlier reports suggested involvement of a Hyderabad resident in the theft. Photo: Shutterstock|
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • SIT arrests prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti in Sabarimala gold theft case.

  • Investigation reveals 475 grams of stolen gold and alleged TDB involvement.

  • Kerala BJP demands resignation of Devaswom Minister, seeks CBI/ED probe.

The Kerala Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold robbery has arrested prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti, marking the first breakthrough in the case. Potti was taken into custody early Friday after hours of questioning by the SIT team led by SP Bijoy, NDTV reported.

Following his arrest, Potti underwent a medical examination at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital. All formalities for the remand report have been completed, and he is scheduled to be produced before the Ranni Court by noon on Saturday. He will remain in SIT custody until his court appearance.

‘Disappointing But Will Accept It’, Says Sabrimala Temple Head Priest On SC Verdict - null
‘Disappointing But Will Accept It’, Says Sabrimala Temple Head Priest On SC Verdict

BY Outlook Web Bureau

The arrest is linked to the theft of 475 grams of gold, approximately 56 sovereigns, from the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) sculptures and kattilappadi (threshold) of the Sreekovil at Sabarimala. According to NDTV, investigators found that while only three grams of gold were used for plating, Potti allegedly misappropriated the remainder and collected payments from two individuals in Bengaluru for the work.

The SIT has filed two separate FIRs against Potti and arraigned ten people in connection with the case. NDTV reported that during interrogation, Potti admitted the robbery was planned and suggested that some Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials were aware of the scheme. He reportedly claimed that the stolen gold was shared among TDB members.

Related Content
Related Content
Sabrimala Case: SC To Hear In 10 Days Issues Of Discrimination Against Women At Religious Places - null
Sabrimala Case: SC To Hear In 10 Days Issues Of Discrimination Against Women At Religious Places

BY PTI

A middleman, identified as Kalpesh, has also been linked to the conspiracy. NDTV noted that the role of Smart Creations, the enterprise involved in plating the Sabarimala temple’s lentils and doorkeepers, is under investigation, with some crucial records reportedly missing. Earlier reports suggested involvement of a Hyderabad resident in the theft. The SIT will submit its progress report to the Kerala High Court in a sealed cover next week.

In response to the theft, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar demanded the resignation of State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan. "The BJP would ask the Centre for a CBI or ED probe in the matter," he said during a protest organised by the BJP Mahila Yuva Morcha in Thiruvananthapuram, NDTV reported.

(With inputs from NDTV)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: TN Vs JHK Play To Start At 10:30 After Wet Outfield Delay

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

  3. Kohli, Rohit Bat Together In Perth Before Australia ODI Series Begins - Watch

  4. England's Tour Of New Zealand Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Head To Head, Where To Watch

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 2 Report: Ishan Kishan’s 173 Wrecks Tamil Nadu

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  2. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  3. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  4. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. Day In Pics: October 16, 2025

  4. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

  5. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  2. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Pentagon Reporters Leave En Masse After Rejecting New Restrictions On Press Access

  5. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: TN Vs JHK Play To Start At 10:30 After Wet Outfield Delay

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti