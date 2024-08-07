United States

Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date

As summer winds down, Starbucks fans eagerly anticipate the return of the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte, reportedly making its seasonal debut on August 22. With new additions to the fall menu, including the Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai, this year's offerings promise to delight.

starbucks pumpkin spice latte
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Release Date Revealed In Leak Photo: Starbucks
While the lingering heat and high electric bills might not indicate it, summer is drawing to a close. A telltale sign? Starbucks' iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte is reportedly returning to menus this month.

Although the Seattle-based coffee giant hasn't officially announced the PSL's comeback date, an employee revealed to USA Today that it's slated for August 22. Other leaks corroborate this date as well.

Since its debut in 2003, Starbucks has crafted hundreds of millions of Pumpkin Spice Lattes. The recipe has only been altered once, in 2015, when Starbucks started using real pumpkin puree and eliminated artificial flavors.

"You go back 20 years ago, there was nothing like this out in the marketplace," stated Peter Dukes, one of PSL's original creators. "And then it just kind of took off from there to where it is today and obviously, a new industry was created along the way."

The Pumpkin Spice Latte isn't the only seasonal drink returning to menus. According to online rumors, fans can also look forward to an all-new Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai (non-dairy) and a Raccoon Cake Pop (vanilla-flavored), along with previous favorites like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Espresso Oatmilk, and more.

While Starbucks fans might have to wait a few more weeks to enjoy the PSL, 7-Eleven has already brought back the seasonal favorite, including an unusual Pumpkin Spice Slurpee.

"7-Eleven customers are huge pumpkin spice fans, so we’re always looking for reasons to bring out the pumpkins a bit early and delight customers with new creations," said Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, in a statement.

According to The New York Post, International Delight, Starbucks, and Dunkin' have all introduced pumpkin-flavored creamers and products to tide us over in the meantime. Dunkin's fall menu was also leaked (and subsequently deleted) by an alleged employee on Reddit. Disgruntled commenters on the original post noted that the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is absent from the lineup.

