The Housemaid: Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried Starrer To Hit Indian Theatres In January; Check Out Release Date

The Housemaid, headlined by Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, is set to hit the theatres in the United States on December 19, 2025. The psychological thriller, written by Rebecca Sonnenshine and directed by Paul Feig, will also arrive in India soon. Based on Frieda McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name, The Housemaid will hit the Indian theatres in January next year.