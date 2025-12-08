The Housemaid: Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried Starrer To Hit Indian Theatres In January; Check Out Release Date

The Housemaid will arrive in Indian theatres in January next year.
The psychological thriller is headlined by Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.
It will release in the United States on December 19, 2025.
The Housemaid, headlined by Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, is set to hit the theatres in the United States on December 19, 2025. The psychological thriller, written by Rebecca Sonnenshine and directed by Paul Feig, will also arrive in India soon. Based on Frieda McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name, The Housemaid will hit the Indian theatres in January next year.
The Housemaid India release date
The new year will kick off with this first major Hollywood thriller of 2026. PVRINOX Pictures has announced the release of The Housemaid across India on January 2, 2026.
About The Housemaid
The Housemaid will see the face-off of two of Hollywood’s strongest female leads navigating a tense, intricate web of secrets and deception.
Set inside the Winchester household, the story follows Millie (Sweeney) as she steps into what appears to be a dream job as a live-in housemaid, only to discover that the family has disturbing, dark secrets that lie beneath their opulent lifestyle.
The line between trust and betrayal gets blurred, and the film takes audiences into a world where every corner holds a secret - a chilling exploration of control, deception, and domestic power dynamics.
With a combination of suspense and mystery, The Housemaid promises to be an edge-of-the-seat experience that will captivate the Indian audience for sure.
The film also stars Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins in significant roles.
The Housemaid is produced by Todd Lieberman for Hidden Pictures. Feig and Laura Fischer have also served as producers. Sweeney, Seyfried, McFadden and Alex Young are the executive producers.