The Housemaid: Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried Starrer To Hit Indian Theatres In January; Check Out Release Date

The Housemaid India release date: Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried starrer to arrive in Indian theatres next year.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Housemaid India release date
The Housemaid to release in India in January 2026 Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Housemaid will arrive in Indian theatres in January next year.

  • The psychological thriller is headlined by Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

  • It will release in the United States on December 19, 2025.

The Housemaid, headlined by Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, is set to hit the theatres in the United States on December 19, 2025. The psychological thriller, written by Rebecca Sonnenshine and directed by Paul Feig, will also arrive in India soon. Based on Frieda McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name, The Housemaid will hit the Indian theatres in January next year.

The Housemaid India release date

The new year will kick off with this first major Hollywood thriller of 2026. PVRINOX Pictures has announced the release of The Housemaid across India on January 2, 2026.

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in The Housemaid trailer - YouTube
The Housemaid Trailer: Sydney Sweeney Unravels Dark Secrets In Amanda Seyfried's Family

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About The Housemaid

The Housemaid will see the face-off of two of Hollywood’s strongest female leads navigating a tense, intricate web of secrets and deception.

Set inside the Winchester household, the story follows Millie (Sweeney) as she steps into what appears to be a dream job as a live-in housemaid, only to discover that the family has disturbing, dark secrets that lie beneath their opulent lifestyle.

The line between trust and betrayal gets blurred, and the film takes audiences into a world where every corner holds a secret - a chilling exploration of control, deception, and domestic power dynamics.

Related Content
Related Content

With a combination of suspense and mystery, The Housemaid promises to be an edge-of-the-seat experience that will captivate the Indian audience for sure.

The film also stars Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins in significant roles.

Sydney Sweeney to reportedly make Bollywood debut - Instagram/Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Offered A Bollywood Film With Pay Cheque Of Over Rs 530 Crore? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Housemaid is produced by Todd Lieberman for Hidden Pictures. Feig and Laura Fischer have also served as producers. Sweeney, Seyfried, McFadden and Alex Young are the executive producers.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Score: Bihar Beat UP By Six Wickets; Mohammed Shami Picks Four Wickets For Bengal

  2. Shakib Al Hasan Withdraws Retirement From Tests And T20Is; Admits To Chucking 'Intentionally' In County Game

  3. SMAT 2025: Baroda's Amit Passi Registers T20 World Record For Highest Score On Debut - Check Details

  4. IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Seen With Team India Ahead Of First T20I In Cuttack - Watch

  5. Venkatesh Prasad Elected New KSCA President, Sujith Somasundar Grabs Vice-President Post

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dileep & Kerala Actress Abduction And Rape Case: Verdict On December 8

  2. Politics of Petals: When A Secular Festival Becomes Inconvenient

  3. Police Reject Vijay's TVK Rally Permission

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Over 150 Flights Cancelled On Sunday; DGCA Steps In; IndiGo Says Doing Everything Possible

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  2. Soldiers Announce Apparent Military Coup In Benin

  3. Infantino Faces Backlash After Awarding FIFA ‘Peace Prize’ To Donald Trump

  4. Indian Scientists Discover 'Milky Way Twin' From 12-Billion-Year-Old Universe

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  3. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

  4. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lando Norris Clinches Maiden F1 Title With Third-Place Finish

  6. Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Lifts The Grand Trophy; Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

  7. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  8. AIIMS Urology Department Marks One Year Of Independent Renal Transplants, Easing Wait For Patients