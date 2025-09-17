Sydney Sweeney Offered A Bollywood Film With Pay Cheque Of Over Rs 530 Crore? Here's What We Know

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney has reportedly been offered one of India's most expensive films ever made.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sydney Sweeney Bollywood debut
Sydney Sweeney to reportedly make Bollywood debut Photo: Instagram/Sydney Sweeney
  • Reportedly, a production company offered Sydney Sweeney a £35 million fee with an additional £10 million in sponsorship agreements

  • The Hollywood star is said to be playing a young American star who falls in love with an Indian celebrity

  • Filming will take place in multiple locations, including New York, Paris, London and Dubai

Actor Sydney Sweeney might make her Bollywood debut soon. As per a report in an international media outlet, the 28-year-old Hollywood actor has been offered a role in one of the most expensive films ever made in India. The same report also states that she has been offered a pay cheque of £45 million, which is over Rs 530 crore.

Sydney Sweeney to star in a Bollywood film?

A report in the Sun claims that a production company has approached Sweeney for the Bollywood film and offered her the whopping amount.

The report stated, "The deal is made up of a 35 million pound (over ₹415 crore) fee alongside 10 million pound (over ₹115 crore) in sponsorship agreements, with producers hoping Sydney's star power would help the film reach a wider audience in the international market."

The Euphoria star is reportedly playing a young American star who falls in love with an Indian celebrity. Filming is expected to start in early 2026 in multiple locations, including New York, Paris, London and Dubai.

A source revealed that the actress was shocked when she was offered 45 million pound. "But the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further. The Indian film industry is powerful and growing, and this movie is designed to bring its productions to the international market," said the source.

The source also said that Sydney is yet to decide on the offer and she is "weighing her options carefully."

"Money isn’t everything, and she has many projects lined up, but this could push her to new limits as an actress," added the source.

Sydney's work front

Sydney became famous with her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus. She will be seen in Christy, where she is playing the titular role of US pro-fighter Christy Martin. It is all set to release on November 7. She also has The Housemaid, also co-starring Amanda Seyfried. The psychological thriller is releasing on December 19.

