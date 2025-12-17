Rolling Stones Cancel Their 2026 UK And Europe Tour? Here's What We Know

Despite the Rolling Stones 2026 tour being cancelled, the band members have not let their spirit down. They have nearly completed a new album with producer Andrew Watt. Mick Jagger told Variety last year, “I knew that Andy and I could work together as soon as we met. He has such infectious enthusiasm and a great work ethic, plus he’s a great musician too. We immediately clicked and made what I thought was going to be a tough job into a fun and easy one.”