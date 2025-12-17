Rolling Stones Cancel Their 2026 UK And Europe Tour? Here's What We Know

The Rolling Stones have cancelled their upcoming UK and European stadium tour in 2026.
English rock band The Rolling Stones have called off their highly anticipated 2026 stadium tour in the United Kingdom and Europe. Reportedly, guitarist Keith Richards was unable to “commit” to the prolonged tour. Richards, who turns 82 on December 18, has been struggling with arthritis, which he has described as “benign.”
British tabloid The Sun quoted an “American music critic” saying, “When they properly sat down to discuss the tour, Keith said he didn’t think he could commit and wasn’t keen on a big stadium tour for over four months.”
A spokesperson for the band added, “The band were looking to tour earlier this year but couldn’t make it work either. It’s hard for their fans, but The Stones will get back onstage when they’re good and ready.”
Despite the Rolling Stones 2026 tour being cancelled, the band members have not let their spirit down. They have nearly completed a new album with producer Andrew Watt. Mick Jagger told Variety last year, “I knew that Andy and I could work together as soon as we met. He has such infectious enthusiasm and a great work ethic, plus he’s a great musician too. We immediately clicked and made what I thought was going to be a tough job into a fun and easy one.”
Praising Watt, Richards added, “Andrew has a contagious vitality about him coupled with an unrelenting enthusiasm, which is one of the great qualities of a producer. Also, he was great fun to work with, another great quality!”
About Rolling Stones
The band members include Mick Jagger, 82, Ron Wood, 78, and Richards. Original drummer Charlie Watts passed away in 2021, and Richards' collaborator Steve Jordan took his place.
The band have toured nearly every year since the early 2000s. Their recent tour was the Hackney Diamonds, named after their recent album.