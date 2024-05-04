Art & Entertainment

Rolling Stones Make Their Jazz Fest Debut, Perform With Mick Jagger And Irma Thomas

The Rolling Stones finally debuted at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival amid huge fanfare. During their two-hour set, the band performed their hits, "Start Me Up", "Sympathy for the Devil," "Paint It Black," apart from new songs like "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" from their latest album "Hackney Diamonds." Interestingly, frontman Mick Jagger performed a duet with legend Irma Thomas soulfully singing "Time Is on My Side".

Rolling Stones Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones, perform during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.

Rolling Stones perform
Rolling Stones perform Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton

Fans unable to make it into the Fair Grounds listen to the Rolling Stones perform from behind a fence during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton

Ronnie Wood, of the Rolling Stones, performs during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.

Keith Richards
Keith Richards Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton

Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones, performs during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.

Music Festival
Music Festival Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton

Fans unable to make into the Fair Grounds listen to Rolling Stones perform from behind a fence during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.

Irma Thomas
Irma Thomas Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Ron Wood, left, Mick Jagger and Irma Thomas perform with the Rolling Stones during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

Rolling Stones, Perform
Rolling Stones, Perform Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Ron Wood, left, and Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones, perform during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

Mick Jagger
Mick Jagger Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton

Mick Jagger, of the Rolling Stones, performs during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.

