Rolling Stones Make Their Jazz Fest Debut, Perform With Mick Jagger And Irma Thomas

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones, perform during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.
Fans unable to make it into the Fair Grounds listen to the Rolling Stones perform from behind a fence during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.
Ronnie Wood, of the Rolling Stones, performs during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.
Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones, performs during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.
Fans unable to make into the Fair Grounds listen to Rolling Stones perform from behind a fence during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.
Ron Wood, left, Mick Jagger and Irma Thomas perform with the Rolling Stones during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.
Ron Wood, left, and Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones, perform during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.
Mick Jagger, of the Rolling Stones, performs during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.