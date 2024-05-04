Art & Entertainment

Rolling Stones Make Their Jazz Fest Debut, Perform With Mick Jagger And Irma Thomas

The Rolling Stones finally debuted at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival amid huge fanfare. During their two-hour set, the band performed their hits, "Start Me Up", "Sympathy for the Devil," "Paint It Black," apart from new songs like "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" from their latest album "Hackney Diamonds." Interestingly, frontman Mick Jagger performed a duet with legend Irma Thomas soulfully singing "Time Is on My Side".