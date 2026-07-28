Digital Arrest Scam Cases: SC Denies Bail Without ‘Extraordinary Grounds’, Calls Frauds ‘Worst Kind Of Crime’

Supreme Court says bail will not be granted in digital arrest scam cases unless extraordinary grounds exist.
The court calls digital arrest scams the “worst kind of crime” against people, especially senior citizens.
Investigating agencies have reported losses of over ₹3,000 crore due to such frauds.
The Supreme Court on Monday said accused persons in digital arrest scam cases will not be granted bail unless they establish “extraordinary grounds” warranting their release, calling such frauds the “worst kind of crime” against people, especially senior citizens.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observation while rejecting the bail plea of an accused in a digital fraud case. The accused had argued that he had only helped the main suspect open a bank account and had remained in custody for more than a year.
However, the bench held that he was an accomplice in the crime and said, “In cases related to digital arrest, we will not grant bail unless extraordinary grounds exist.”
The bench said, “In cases related to digital arrest, we will not grant bail unless extraordinary grounds exist,” reported TOI.
SC calls digital arrest scams ‘worst kind of crime’
The Supreme Court, while addressing high courts and trial courts, said digital arrest scams were the worst kind of crime against people, especially senior citizens whose life savings and hard-earned money are fraudulently siphoned out.
“Digital arrest scams are the worst kind of crime against people, especially against senior citizens whose life savings and hard-earned money are fraudulently siphoned out when they need it the most,” the bench said, according to the TOI report.
The Supreme Court has been monitoring the rise in digital arrest scams, particularly those targeting senior citizens.
SC pushes for stricter action in digital fraud cases
Last Friday, the same bench said police and other investigating agencies must invoke strict anti-organised crime law provisions against those found in connection with digital arrest or cyber fraud cases.
According to TOI, the bench said such offences should be equated with “robbery and dacoity”.
Last year, the Supreme Court took particular notice of digital cases targeting senior citizens. It tasked the CBI with probing cases across India and was instrumental in establishing a cross-departmental coordination mechanism among various agencies to address the issue.
According to TOI, investigating agencies have reported that people have been cheated of more than ₹3,000 crore in such frauds.