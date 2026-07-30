Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review: Tom Holland’s Superhero Confronts Existential Pangs In Muted Return

In between, director Destin Daniel Cretton does land some sincere emotional moments. A late turn from Sadie Sink brings just the right flare of unpredictability. However, I’d be lying if I claimed I cared much for the telepathic hopping. The conceit bewilders the masked crusader, leaving him outwitted. It puzzled me that he, who has encountered and endured so much variety of threats, is frazzled by a telepath. As crushingly sweet and irresistibly endearing Holland is, it’s grown a bit tiring to watch him deal with a coming-of-age trajectory for a decade. He does appear more relaxed in the role than even a minute as Telemachus in The Odyssey. He’s accustomed to the tone and rhythm of the character. The film’s central hook is Parker caught in the throes of a split with his Spider-Man avatar. When his human DNA starts getting affected, he’s sent into a tizzy. Brand New Day siphons some genuinely arresting moments of immediacy when Spider-Man is leaping from one rooftop to another. The shift to a breathless, dizzying first-person POV is exhilarating.