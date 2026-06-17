Shrek 5 Teaser Trailer: Family Mystery, Felicia’s Absence And New Trouble Revealed

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Shrek 5 teaser trailer has finally arrived, offering the first glimpse of Shrek and his family’s next adventure. From an unexpected jail scene to Felicia’s mysterious absence, the footage leaves fans with more questions than answers.

Shrek 5
Shrek 5 Teaser Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Shrek 5 teaser trailer reveals the ogre family facing unexpected trouble.

  • Zendaya's character Felicia remains missing, fuelling fresh fan theories.

  • DreamWorks confirms returning cast ahead of Shrek 5's 2027 release.

The long wait for the Shrek 5 teaser trailer is finally over, and it appears that life in the swamp is about to change dramatically. The first footage from DreamWorks reunites audiences with Shrek, Fiona and Donkey, but instead of a peaceful family life, the beloved ogres seem to be heading towards unexpected chaos.

The teaser offers only brief glimpses of the story, yet it raises several intriguing questions. Most notably, Shrek, Fiona and their sons, Fergus and Farkle, are seen behind bars in one of the clip's most talked-about moments.

What does the Shrek 5 teaser trailer reveal?

Rather than explaining the plot, the teaser focuses on mystery. The footage suggests that Shrek and Donkey will leave their familiar surroundings for a sprawling city setting, hinting at a larger adventure than previous films.

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While DreamWorks has kept story details tightly under wraps, the teaser points towards a blend of family tensions, comedy and high-stakes adventure. The reasons behind the family's imprisonment remain unclear, adding another layer of intrigue.

Why are fans talking about Felicia's absence?

One detail that quickly caught fans' attention was the absence of Felicia, the daughter of Shrek and Fiona. Although actress Zendaya has been confirmed to voice the character, she does not appear in the first footage.

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Returning cast members include Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Fiona and Eddie Murphy as Donkey. New additions include Marcello Hernandez and Skyler Gisondo as Fergus and Farkle.

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Since its debut in 2001, the Shrek franchise has expanded into spin-off films, stage productions and theme park attractions. The latest instalment is set to arrive in cinemas on June 30, 2027, with the teaser ensuring anticipation remains high.

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