Sri Lanka Repatriates 19 Indian Fishermen As 82 Remain In Custody; Modi Raises Issue With Sri Lanka President

In a continued effort to resolve a long-standing maritime dispute, Sri Lanka on Monday repatriated 19 Indian fishermen, who arrived home the same evening. However, officials confirmed that 82 Indian nationals remain in Sri Lankan custody.
The Indian High Commission in Colombo announced the development via a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the fishermen were being repatriated and were expected to return to Indian shores by nightfall.
The repatriation comes amid persistent tensions over Indian fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The recurring issue continues to strain bilateral ties, despite high-level diplomatic interventions.
According to data, at least 360 Indian fishermen were detained in 2025. Of these, 339 have since been released and repatriated.
In 2026 alone, authorities have apprehended 104 fishermen. To date, 30 of those have been released and brought back to India, while an additional 30 have been freed and are currently completing travel-related formalities before their return.
Currently, 82 Indian fishermen remain in Sri Lankan custody. Among them, 31 are awaiting trial, while 51 are serving sentences under Sri Lankan law.
New Delhi has consistently raised the issue with Colombo through bilateral mechanisms and diplomatic channels, pressing for the early release and repatriation of detained fishermen and their boats.
The matter has figured prominently in recent high-level engagements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a meeting in New Delhi in February, followed by a phone call in March. The Prime Minister urged Colombo to treat the matter on humanitarian grounds, citing the severe impact on the livelihoods of fishing communities. He also called for the early release of all detained Indian fishermen and the return of their vessels.
In a significant departure from standard practice, a Sri Lankan court on March 31, acting on the government’s advice, ordered the release of 25 Indian fishermen, including 15 from Tamil Nadu and 10 from Puducherry, who had been detained on February 16.
Typically, fishermen, particularly boat owners and skippers, are charge-sheeted and sentenced. However, in this case, all those detained — including the captain and owner, were released. They were repatriated on April 7.