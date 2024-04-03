National

19 Indian Fishermen Detained By Sri Lanka Navy Return Home Amid Row Over Katchatheevu Island | Details

This year, the Sri Lankan Navy has so far held twenty-three Indian trawlers and a hundred and seventy-eight Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters.

PTI
The fishermen who returned to India from Sri Lanka | Photo: PTI
As many as nineteen Indian fishermen who were earlier detained by the Sri Lankan Navy were on Wednesday were repatriated to India after being released by authorities, the Indian High Commission said.

Sri Lankas TNA Leaders Write To CM Stalin Seeking Indias Help In Implementing Amendment 13 - null
Continuing Attacks On Indian Fishermen By SL Navy Means PM Modi-Led Regime Is 'Weak': TN CM Stalin

BY PTI

About the India-Sri Lanka fishermen issue

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters. In 2023, the island nation’s Navy arrested 240 Indian fishermen along with 35 trawlers for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Beaches of around at Kachchativu Island in Sri lanka - Shutterstock
Explained: Katchatheevu Island Issue And Why It Has Come Up Before Lok Sabha Elections

BY Agnideb Bandyopadhyay

About the row over Katchatheevu Island

This development of releasing nineteen Indian fishermen came amidst the ongoing row over the Katchatheevu island after India's ruling BJP blamed the Congress Party for ceding the tiny island to Sri Lanka in 1974.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cited a media report to assert that new facts reveal that the Congress Party “callously” gave away Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also slammed the Congress Party and ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over the Katchchatheevu island issue.

