This Time The Katchateevu Pot Is Stirred By The PM Himself

"Sri Lanka compromised in favour of its neighbor when it came to demarcating the maritime boundary between the two nations and by extension the size of its territorial waters.’’ Quoting the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the paper said a coastal State may claim a territorial sea that extends seaward up to 12 nautical miles from its coast. When two such claims overlap, as in the case between India and Sri Lanka, the median point is considered as the maritime border. The piece went on to say that "The distance between Katchatheevu and the Indian mainland is roughly 20 kilometers. Therefore, according to international law, the maritime border should have been at the midpoint at 10 kilometers from the Katchatheevu Island and 10 kilometers from the Rameswaram coast.’’ The paper claimed this was done in the "spirit of friendship and amicable settlement’’ by both sides.