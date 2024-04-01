Explained: Katchatheevu Island Issue And Why It Has Come Up Before Lok Sabha Elections

In the early medieval period, the island belonged to the Jaffna Kingdom of Sri Lanka. From the 17th century, the island used to be a part of the Ramnad Kingdom of Ramanthapuram. However, historical evidence suggests that the island has been under the control of Sri Lanka across the years of colonisation in South Asia by the Portuguese, Dutch and the British. The island became a part of the Madras Presidency under British rule. However, questions on the island’s ownership were raised during a conference in 1921 where both the Indian ownership of the island tracing it back to the Ramanads and the British Ceylon’s claim over the island based on a survey were considered. The British accepted Ceylon’s territorial claims with the island falling under the administration of the Jaffna Diocese. The issue kept resurfacing and in 1955 when the Civil Aviation of Ceylon showed interest in conducting a gunnery practice on the island based on the belief that the area fell under Madras Flight Information Region, the Civil Aviation Authority in India referred the matter to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking clarification regarding the ownership of the island. The ownership dispute remained unresolved.