‘Smart Foreign Secretary’ To ‘RSS-BJP Mouthpiece’: P Chidambaram Hits Out At S Jaishankar Amid Katchatheevu Row

"In the last five years, the Katchatheevu issue and the fisherman's issue have been repeatedly raised by various parties in Parliament. It has come up in Parliament questions, debates and in the consultative committee. The then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has written to me numerous times. And my record shows that to the current Chief Minister, I have replied 21 times on this issue. This is not an issue which has suddenly surfaced. This is a live issue," Jaishankar said.