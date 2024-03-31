Congress Counters PM Modi's Remark On Katchatheevu, Asks To 'Reflect On Your Own Misdeeds'

"On the eve of elections in Tamil Nadu, you are raising this sensitive issue, but your own Govt's Attorney General, Mukul Rohtagi, in 2014 told the following to the Supreme Court. 'Katchatheevu went to Sri Lanka by an agreement in 1974… How can it be taken back today? If you want Katchatheevu back, you will have to go to war to get it back,'" said Kharge.