Congress Counters PM Modi's Remark On Katchatheevu, Asks To 'Reflect On Your Own Misdeeds'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at the Congress party, accusing it of negligently handing over the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka, a move he described as 'anti-national.' Modi's criticism comes amid a political spat over the issue, with Congress leaders hitting back, alleging political desperation on the part of the Prime Minister ahead of elections.
The Katchatheevu island, situated in the Palk Strait, has been a contentious issue, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where fishermen often face difficulties due to Sri Lankan actions against alleged intrusions into its waters. Modi condemned the Congress for its role in the island's transfer, suggesting that the country is still bearing the consequences of this decision.
In response, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed Modi's accusations as election-driven tactics, questioning why the BJP government did not act during its own tenure to reclaim the island. Kharge accused Modi of exploiting sensitive issues for political gain and criticised him for what he perceived as a lenient stance towards China following the Galwan Valley tragedy.
"Gandhi ji, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel ji, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi - all our beloved leaders lived and died for India's unity, our territorial integrity. Sardar Patel played a vital role in uniting 600 princely states. In contrast, you, PM Modi, gave a Clean chit to China, after 20 bravehearts made the supreme sacrifice in the Galwan Valley," he said.
Kharge pointed out that the transfer of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka in 1974 was part of a friendly agreement, similar to India's actions from 2015 regarding the Land Boundary Agreement with Bangladesh. He highlighted Modi's sudden emphasis on territorial integrity and national security after a decade in power, suggesting political motives behind these recent actions.
"On the eve of elections in Tamil Nadu, you are raising this sensitive issue, but your own Govt's Attorney General, Mukul Rohtagi, in 2014 told the following to the Supreme Court. 'Katchatheevu went to Sri Lanka by an agreement in 1974… How can it be taken back today? If you want Katchatheevu back, you will have to go to war to get it back,'" said Kharge.
Quoting Modi's past statements regarding agreements with Bangladesh, Kharge emphasised the importance of fostering friendly relations between nations. He also criticised the Modi government's foreign policy, particularly its handling of relationships with neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives.
The Prime Minister, citing a report obtained through an RTI query, reiterated his stance that the Congress had given away Katchatheevu in a "callous" manner. He asserted that this revelation has angered many Indians, reaffirming their lack of trust in the Congress party.