Katchatheevu Island Row: MK Stalin Poses 3 Questions In Response To PM Modi's 'Double Standards' Jab

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the DMK's stance on the Katchatheevu island dispute by posing three questions that he claims the people of his state wants answers to, including the Rs 37,000 crore flood relief packages sought by the state.
Stalin also questioned the timing of the issued being picked up after years of silence after PM Modi in a scathing post on X alleged DMK government to have done 'nothing' for the people of Tamil Nadu and having 'double standards'.
How did TN CM MK Stalin respond?
MK Stalin On Monday posted a long text responding to PM Modi's allegations, he wrote, "The people of Tamilnadu are asking three questions to those who staged a sudden fisherman's love drama for the election after being in Kumbakarna slumber for ten years."
Further he mentioned the three questions - the first being, "The people of Tamil Nadu want to put forth only three questions to those, who, after being in a Kumbakarna slumber for 10 years, are displaying a sudden love for the fishermen for elections. Why does the Union government return just 29 paise out of the Re 1 paid by TN as tax."
The Prime Minister was asked a second question about why Tamil Nadu was "Why has not been a single penny given to Tamil Nadu as flood relief despite the state having faced two natural disasters (the floods in Chennai and Thoothukudi in December 2023)".
"In the 10 years of the BJP government at the Centre, was there any special scheme for Tamil Nadu?" Stalin added as the third question.
The Chief Minister requested Modi to answer the three questions without 'indulging in diversions'.
Stalin used the hashtag "bathil sollunga Modi" at the end of the post.
What did PM Modi say?
PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Rhetoric aside, DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s interests. New details emerging on #Katchatheevu have UNMASKED the DMK’s double standards totally."
"Congress and DMK are family units. They only care that their own sons and daughters rise. They don’t care for anyone else. Their callousness on Katchatheevu has harmed the interests of our poor fishermen and fisherwomen in particular," he added.
DMK criticises PM Modi's allegations
The DMK criticized Modi on Sunday for his criticism of the Congress regarding their decision to 'callously' give the strategic island to Sri Lanka in the 1970s.
Manuraj S, spokesperson for the DMK, stated that the BJP was engaged in blaming the Opposition and was hesitant to promote their own accomplishments.
Manuraj S in a tweet wrote, "Startling that the Prime Minister's eyes have been opened by a news article based on an RTI query filed by his party person and information provided by his government on an issue that is nearly 50 years old."
He added, "After 10 years in government, the incumbent party is afraid to campaign on its achievements and is still busy with Opposition blaming. Either way, this is a woeful and outdated political campaign issue."
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday claimed that prime ministers from the Congress displayed indifference about Katchatheevu island and gave away Indian fishermen's rights despite legal views to the contrary.
Attacking the DMK over its public posturing against the agreement, Jaishankar said its leader and then chief minister M Karunanidhi was kept fully informed about the agreement, first reached in 1974 between India and Sri Lanka. He claimed the people of Tamil Nadu have long been misled over the issue and that he was speaking on the matter to inform the masses.