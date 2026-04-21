Building A Life In No Man’s Land: Life Of Sri Lankan Refugees In Tamil Nadu
As Tamil Nadu is gripped by election fervour, a quiet transformation is unfolding in the heart of Chennai, within the Corporation’s fold. Some Sri Lankan Tamil refugees—many of whom have lived here for decades, and some even born on this soil—continue to be denied citizenship. Yet, they are steadily rebuilding their lives with support from civil society groups, the Corporation, and other local authorities. A small restaurant serving Sri Lankan cuisine, opened three weeks ago, has become a symbol of resilience, rekindling hope among people who have long existed in a state of limbo—almost in a no man’s land.
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