Building A Life In No Man’s Land: Life Of Sri Lankan Refugees In Tamil Nadu

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Geetha says she has only faint memories of her motherland. She came to India at the peak of the civil war when she was three years old and now manages the kitchen at the hotel. She has two children, and unlike many others in the camps, they have Indian citizenship. “I married an Indian citizen—it was a love marriage. That is why our children have the privilege of citizenship,” she says. Like hundreds still languishing in refugee camps, she too wishes to visit her homeland, even as she has come to love India as her own. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK