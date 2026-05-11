IPL 2026 Playoffs: Two Teams Eliminated - Check Latest Indian Premier League Points Table

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, left, and Mumbai Indians' captain Suryakumar Yadav stands before toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, left, and Mumbai Indians' captain Suryakumar Yadav stands before toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.