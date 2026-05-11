Two Killed and 11 Injured In Lucknow-Agra Expressway Accident

Summary of this article
Two passengers were killed, and 11 others were injured after a speeding double-decker bus travelling from Patna to Delhi rammed into a truck on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway
Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority's rescue teams and Police, rushed to the spot and launched an immediate rescue operation
Investigation done so far suggests that the driver may have fallen asleep while driving
Two passengers killed and 11 others were injured in a road accident, after a double-decker bus rammed into a truck on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway here on Monday, police said. The bus was travelling from Patna to Delhi. The accident took place around 4:30 in morning near Araul toll plaza in the Bilhaur area of Kanpur.
According to police, the bus lost control and crashed into the back of a truck going from Siliguri to Saharanpur. This resulted in overturning of the truck and the front of the bus was completely damaged. Several passenges were trapped in the havoc.
Police and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority’s rescue teams, launched an immediate rescue operation. They pulled out the injured from the vehicles and moved them to the nearest Community Health Centre for treatment.
Three passengers named, Neeraj, Babloo, and Ritesh, all residents of Bihar- were referred to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital for advanced treatment due to serious injuries.
Of the three, Neeraj (30) and Babloo (32) died during the treatment, said Manjay Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Billhaur. ACP and Station House Officer Janardan Singh Yadav supervised the rescue and traffic restoration work at the accident site.
Investigation done so far suggests that the driver may have fallen asleep while driving. "Police probe suggests the bus was travelling at over 100 kilometres per hour at the time of the crash," ACP Manjay Singh said.
Cranes and other machines were deployed to clear up the damaged vehicles from the expressway to restore traffic movement, the ACP added.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further legal action will follow after a formal complaint is received, police said.
(With Inputs from PTI)